We gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church and were greeted by Doug Cory. Special prayers were requested for the Sue Ames Family, Alesia, Angela, Laney, Linda, Cindy, Martha Scott, George and Thu Beebe.

Jeanette Easter led the congregation in the responsive reading, "The Way of Life." Congregational hymns included "Redeemed," led by Karen Stroud with Susan Cory at the piano. We were blessed with special music from Jimmy Easter, who played a medley of hymns on the guitar.

Tyrel Lett asked God to bless the offertory, and he and Mitchell Lett served as ushers.

After reading the 46th chapter of Psalms, our pastor, Brother Mark Hall, shared God's message for us, "Where Do You Turn?"

He began by asking "What is your refuge?" The Biblical meaning, he said, is "an elevated fortress."

"Your refuge is where you go when you are in trouble or your enemy is after you."

Psalm 46:1 says, "God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble, therefore we will not fear."

Brother Mark told us we live in a fearful time that is full of stress, grief and violence.

"We need refuge. A place to go to, a place to hold on to. Where is your refuge? Everyone has one. Is it the right one?"

Brother Mark talked about the results of choosing the "wrong" refuge. First, it will cause distance from God.

"We are told we shall have no other gods, but the wrong refuge causes an emotional distance from God and may cause you to turn to another god for your needs. That is spiritual adultery."

The second result of choosing the wrong refuge is that it will cause disappointment. Brother Mark told us that when we need something and put that before God, it is the wrong refuge. Alcohol is a refuge. Go to God for comfort instead.

The third wrong refuge can cause destruction. Brother Mark read 2 Chronicles 16:12-14, which tells of the illness and death of Asa because he didn't seek the Lord first.

Brother Mark then talked about the results of choosing the "right" refuge. First, other refuges are just a distraction. God is our strength. Other refuges are just temporary, the problem is still there. God gives you the strength to overcome. The second result of choosing the right refuge is help. God is our "very present help in danger" because He never leaves or forsakes us. God is not just with us, but He is in us. Why look somewhere else for comfort? God will comfort us if we will let Him.

The third result of choosing the right refuge is no fear. 1 John 4:18 says, "There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear, because fear involves torment. But he who fears has not been made perfect in love."

Brother Mark told us that God is love.

"There is no fear with God. If you are full of fear, anxiety and stress, you are not at the right refuge because God will take it if you will let Him. Satan doesn't want us going to God for our refuge. Satan will lead us everywhere except to God. Even when you go to the wrong refuge, God still loves you and waits for you when you try to hide, cover up or make excuses."

Psalm 46:10 tells us, "Be still, and know that I am God, I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth!"

In closing, Brother Mark told us, "God has it. Give it to Him. Pray about it, but give it to Him. Allow Him to be your refuge. Do you have the right refuge?"

The hymn of invitation was "I Surrender All," and Wayne Holly gave the benediction.

Wishing everyone a very happy Valentine's Day and pray that you experience God's love every day of the year.

