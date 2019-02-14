The investigation of a stolen vehicle turned into an armed negotiation situation and arrest.

At approximately 7 pm. on Monday, Feb. 4, McDonald County deputies located a 2005 Porsche Cayenne which was reported stolen from Jasper County parked outside of an apartment complex on Highway 90, near Noel.

After further investigation, deputies identified the apartment in which a suspect was located and learned he could possibly be armed with a handgun.

Deputies received permission from the tenant to search the apartment and located 44-year-old Scott Eugene Carter, of Anderson, hiding under a pull-out couch in a bedroom. As Carter rose from the couch, he brandished a large-framed two-tone colored handgun and threatened suicide.

At this point, deputies contained Carter to the bedroom where he was hiding, notified the McDonald County Special Response Team and evacuated all remaining tenants from the apartment complex.

The SRT arrived and continued negotiations with Carter for more than four hours as deputies attempted to convince Carter to put the weapon down and surrender himself. SRT deployed four 12-gauge "bean bag" rounds and one of MCSO's K-9s into the apartment.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., Carter was taken into custody. He was later transported by ambulance to Freeman Hospital in Neosho with minor injuries and was then released to deputies.

One deputy with the MCSO was also treated for minor injuries at the crime scene.

Carter is currently being held at the McDonald County Detention Center in connection with two felony probation violation warrants as well as additional charges stemming from the stand-off, including felony theft, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a concealed weapon and felony resisting arrest.

