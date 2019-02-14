Courtesy photo The Powell Historical Preservation Society Board is interested in starting a Farmers Market this summer. Vendor fees will go to benefit the society, which strives to preserve the bridge in Powell that opened to the public in 1915. For information regarding the Farmers Market, email phpsmarket@gmail.com.

The Powell Historical Preservation Society Board is moving ahead with plans for a Farmers Market this summer.

Board members sidelined the project last year after highway officials announced plans to replace and widen a bridge on Highway E. Now, with the bridge repair complete, board members are asking for input about plans for a Farmers Market, said board member Tiffany Norwood.

The board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at the Brumley Music Co. in Powell. The meeting is open to the public. Board members are asking folks to email their ideas prior to the meeting or attend the meeting.

Specifically, board members are seeking feedback about vendor rates, preferred days of the week and frequency of the event, which will take place at Brumley Park in Powell.

They also want to gather thoughts on what kind of products neighbors would like to see offered and what kind of items vendors are interested in selling, Norwood said.

Board members already solidified a plan for the market about a year and a half ago. Vendor fees are $15 per day for preservation members, $20 for non-members and $25 a day for those needing electrical service.

The charges are flat fees and do not require vendors to pay a percentage of their sales.

Norwood said the board wants to gather feedback about those rates.

"We came up with these rates after comparing other markets around the region. And to ensure we are making the best choice for the community, we need you," she said.

The board also is seeking input about the best time to hold the market.

Options include hosting the event on a Thursday or Friday afternoon and evening once a month so as not to compete with surrounding markets. The time and date also would work well for people on their way home from work.

Another option is to hold the event on a Saturday once a month.

Board members feel the Farmers Market idea would help raise money for the Powell Historical Preservation Society, with vendor fees going to support that cause.

The Farmers Market also would give neighbors a forum to buy and sell goods, visit and meet with fellow neighbors.

The society was established to preserve the iron bridge located at Powell. The bridge, which was opened to the public in August 1915, safely transported people across Big Sugar Creek for more than 95 years. A new bridge was completed in 2014 and the Historic Powell Bridge was turned over to the Powell Historical Preservation Society.

Input regarding the Farmers Market can be sent to phpsmarket@gmail.com.

