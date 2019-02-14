Some Noel neighbors feel that some fellow neighbors are habitually messy and have yards that qualify as local nuisances.

During Tuesday night's Noel City Council meeting, city officials, including Judge Robert Barth, said that the Noel neighbors are being written up with warnings, and paperwork is being reviewed by the city prosecutor.

One Noel resident expressed his disdain that some seem to continually have various dumpings or rubbage on their properties and questioned if anyone was receiving one warning or multiple warnings.

He asked what is being done to keep the town from having "nuisance yards."

Barth said the prosecutor has to review all the paperwork and the city's ordinances. Charges then that are presented to him have a decision rendered.

Someone who has a first charge is fined $200; $350 for the second charge, and $450 for the third offense, he said.

In other court business, Barth said he and the city prosecutor are looking into the possibility of providing a state-mandated certified interpreter for two upcoming trials. A Spanish and a Burmese interpreter may be needed, he said.

"We will do it the best way he can," adding that some courts have also utilized an interpreter over the phone.

During other business, the council learned that council member Allie Peck, who was not in attendance, would like to have a digital sign that announces local events and news. Council members decided to table the idea until next month when Peck can share her thoughts behind the idea.

Staff Reports:

• Noel Marshal Paul Gardner said staff members responded to 226 calls last month, including 39 traffic stops.

• Street Superintendent Christopher Craig said a Missouri Department of Transportation official may travel to Noel to see parts of Highway 90 that are washed out and need repair.

General News on 02/14/2019