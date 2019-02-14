RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Cooper Reece gets past Nevada's Dalton Gayman (31) and Logan McNeley (5) to score two of his game-high 26 points in the Mustangs' 62-52 loss to Nevada on Feb. 8 at Nevada High School.

The Nevada Tigers' Logan Applegate and Dalton Gayman outdueled McDonald County's Cooper Reece and Boston Dowd to lead Nevada to a 62-52 win over the Mustangs on Feb. 8 at Nevada High School.

Applegate, a 6-1 sophomore, and Gayman, a 6-6 junior, combined for 44 of Nevada's 62 points, with 11 of Gayman's 23 coming in the fourth quarter when the Tigers erased a one-point deficit after three quarters by outscoring McDonald County, 22-11, in the final eight minutes.

"Nevada is a good team and they proved why they are the unbeaten Big 8 West Conference champs," said coach Kyle Fields. "I was really proud of our effort. I thought we played harder than they did, but they hit some big shots in the fourth quarter. I thought this was one of our best games of the season."

Nevada jumped out to a 17-8 lead midway through the first quarter, but McDonald County closed out the period with six-straight points to cut the lead to 17-14 at the end of the period.

The teams traded baskets for the first half of the second period before the Tigers closed out the half with a 7-2 run to take a 31-24 lead at intermission.

Nevada stretched its lead to 38-28 midway through the third quarter, but Reece connected for an old-fashioned three-pointer with 3:44 left in the period to start a Mustang comeback.

Gayman followed with a short jumper to put Nevada up 40-31, but the Mustangs closed out the quarter with 10-straight points, including the final six by Dowd to take a 41-40 lead after three quarters.

Sophomore Lane McNeley hit a trey to open the final period, and Applegate and Carter Swearingen followed with baskets to give Nevada a 47-41 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Cole Martin hit a three-pointer to cut the margin to 47-44 with 5:08 left, but McDonald County could get no closer the rest of the way as the Tigers hit 10 out of 10 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Reece finished with 26 points, and Dowd added 21, to lead McDonald County. Martin had three and Saul Garcia two to round out the scoring for the Mustangs.

McDonald County falls to 4-16 entering its Big 8 crossover game at Reeds Spring on Feb. 12. The Mustangs are at Mount Vernon on Feb. 15. Games begin at 5 p.m.

Junior Varsity

McDonald County erased a 14-8 halftime deficit by outscoring Nevada 16-8 in the second half to claim a 24-22 decision.

Parker Harris scored 10 points to lead McDonald County, followed by Jackson Clarkson with four, Pierce Harmon with three, Colliar Gottfried, Irael Marcos and Nevin Price two each and Teddy Reedybacon one.

Freshman

The McDonald County freshman team jumped out to a 29-16 lead at halftime and then outscored Nevada, 33-8, in the second half to claim a 62-24 win.

Reedybacon led four players in double figures for McDonald County with 24 points, including 16 in the third quarter. Eli McClain added 14 points. Garrett Gricks had 12, Matthew Mora 11 and Colton Ruddick one.

