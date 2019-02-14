COURTESY PHOTO McDonald County's Oscar Ortiz takes Zach Fennel to his back on the way to a 5-2 win to take second place in the 126-pound class at the Missouri Class 3 District 3 Wrestling Championships held Feb. 8-9 at Union High School.

Going into the 2018-2019 high school wrestling season, the McDonald County Mustangs had two state qualifiers returning from last year, juniors Oscar Ortiz and Jack Teague. The same will be true next year; only both will be seniors.

Ortiz and Teague earned trips to the 2019 Missouri State High School Wrestling Championships by finishing in the top four at the Missouri Class 3 District 3 Wrestling Championships held Feb. 8-9 at Union High School.

Ortiz, the defending Class 3 state champ at 113 pounds, fought off an illness to finish second, dropping a 12-0 decision to Cayden Auch of Neosho, the defending state champ at 106 pounds.

Teague entered districts as only the sixth seed but ended up in fourth place after pinning fifth-seeded Isaiah Ragsdale of Marshfield in the consolation semifinals (bubble match) to assure his trip to state.

"When the district tournament comes up, character is put to the test," said coach Josh Factor. "We find out which of our wrestlers put in the most time and effort in their sport. Oscar and Jack both had a great tournament with wins over higher seeded wrestlers."

Ortiz, who improved to 40-4 for the season, began his run in the 126-pound class with first period pins in round one and the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Ortiz faced Zack Fennell of Rolla, who had claimed a 6-5 decision over Ortiz earlier this season.

But Ortiz turned the tables in the semifinals, winning a 5-2 decision over the previously unbeaten Fennel.

In the finals, Auch had no trouble beating Ortiz for the third time this season, which included a one-point win in their last match.

Teague opened the tournament with a pin in the opening round and then dropped a 3-0 decision to Tallon Heimbach of Willard in the quarterfinals. The 152-pound junior then won three matches in the consolation bracket to earn a trip to state and a berth in the district third-place match where he lost to Heimbach for the second time, dropping a hard-fought 2-1 decision.

McDonald County's other best chance to qualify a wrestler to state came in the 113-pound class. Eh Doh Say lost in the quarterfinals, but then won two matches in the consolation bracket before he lost a 15-6 decision to Hayden Crane of Neosho in the bubble match.

"Again talking about character, it just goes to show when our wrestlers deal with battling injuries and illness and when the odds are against them and the pressure is on, they know how to stay focused and get the job done," Factor said. "As a coaching staff, we're looking forward to seeing these guys compete at state this week when it matters the most."

Other McDonald County results are as follows: Ryan Donica, 0-2, 113; Justin Smith, 0-2, 132; Junior Teriek, 2-2, 145; Alberto Valdez, 0-2, 160; Jesus Ocampo, 0-2, 170; and, Jarred Maggard, 1-2, 220.

