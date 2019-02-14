Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press The New Bethel School's windows show the beauty of the old schoolhouse which volunteers are working hard to renovate. Volunteers will host their third annual benefit lasagna dinner at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at the Banner Church of the Nazarene in Anderson. The event is open to the public and by donation. All proceeds will benefit the New Bethel School renovation project.

Local cooks are preparing to make some delicious homemade lasagna, a proven recipe for raising money for an old schoolhouse.

Volunteers working to renovate and restore the New Bethel School will host a benefit lasagna dinner on Sunday, Feb. 17, at Banner Church of the Nazarene in Anderson.

The third annual dinner will begin at approximately 11:30 a.m., following the morning service. The event is open to the public, said New Bethel School Preservation Association president Karen Almeter.

The dinner will feature homemade lasagna, salad, garlic bread, a beverage and a variety of homemade desserts.

"All are welcome," she said. "We will begin serving about 11:30 and continue until the food runs out."

The event is by donation only. Carryout is available.

Proceeds will go toward the completion of the school restoration. Volunteers have worked tirelessly to restore and repair the schoolhouse, just west of Anderson, which served as a school from 1915 to 1948.

Just in the past year, volunteers have poured a new porch, installed new exterior doors, torn down old window trim, reconditioned and painted it. Volunteers are currently installing the trim.

Several projects remain: painting the foyer and installing coat racks; installing hanging lights in both classrooms; sanding and finishing the floor; replacing the hanging door partition between rooms; installing a wood stove for heat; building chalkboards; and repairing and refinishing student desks.

The lasagna benefit on Sunday has proven to be a creative fundraiser, while giving friends and family the opportunity to visit and connect, Almeter said.

Those who do not have a home church are welcome to attend the church service at 10:30, she added.

The church is located at 597 North Fork Road, Anderson. For information, call Almeter at 417-845-6855.

General News on 02/14/2019