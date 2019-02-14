RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Kristin Penn battles with Nevada's Teagan Charles for a rebound during the Lady Mustangs' 58-22 loss to the Lady Tigers on Feb. 8 at Nevada High School.

The Nevada Lady Tigers had no trouble clinching their undefeated Big 8 West title with a 58-22 win over McDonald County on Feb. 8 at Nevada High School.

Nevada jumped out to an 18-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and stretched the margin to 34-7 at halftime.

The Lady Tigers led 50-15 after three quarters.

Ragan Wilson led McDonald County with seven points, followed by Rita Santillan and Alexia Kitlen with three each. Laney Wilson, Kristin Penn, Sam Frazier and Lily Allman had two each and Caitlyn Barton one.

Junior Varsity

Nevada added a 44-23 win in the junior varsity game.

McDonald County was led by Mollie Milleson with eight points. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Sydney Killion with five points, Kloe Myers four, Ebenee Munoz three, Abby Wiseman two and Madison Grider one.

McDonald County falls to 6-15 entering its Big 8 crossover game on Feb. 11 at MCHS. The Lady Mustangs host Mount Vernon on Feb. 14. Games begin at 6 p.m.

Lamar

The Lamar Lady Tigers withstood a furious McDonald County fourth-quarter comeback to claim a 66-60 win over the Lady Mustangs on Feb. 4 at MCHS.

Lamar led 44-31 entering the fourth quarter, but the Lady Mustangs opened the final period with a 14-6 run to cut the lead to 50-45 with 4:48 left in the game.

Lamar seemingly put the game away by outscoring the Lady Mustangs 9-5 over the next three minutes to take a 59-50 lead.

But McDonald County would not quit, using a 6-1 spurt to make the score 60-56 with a minute and a half remaining before Lamar hit six free throws in the final minute to seal the win.

Laney Wilson scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to lead the McDonald County rally and finished with a team-high 15 points. Barton had 11 points and Ragan Wilson added 10 points, all in the fourth quarter, followed by Frazier and Santillan with seven points each, Penn with four, Allman three, Killion two and Mattie Leach one.

Junior Varsity

Lamar shut out McDonald County, 13-0, in the fourth quarter to claim a 34-28 decision in the junior varsity game.

Addy Mick scored nine points to lead McDonald County, followed by Myers with eight, Jaylie Sanny seven and Killion and Milleson two each.

Freshman

McDonald County earned a 26-18 win in the freshman game.

Grider led the Lady Mustangs with 12 points. Wiseman and Munoz had six each and Myers had two.

