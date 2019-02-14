Heith Lewis wants to find his replacement. As Goodman recreation director, Lewis volunteers his time to organize all youth baseball and softball games. It takes coordinating schedules, coaches and umpires. He works to connect all as the main communication point, making sure Goodman children have the opportunity to play ball.

Lewis has volunteered for the post for 11 years. During a two-month segment, Lewis can be found at the ballpark until 10:30 at night, about five days a week.

Registration for the upcoming baseball and softball season will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 16, at Goodman City Hall. The cost to register is $25 per child. A birth certificate is required. Children must be 4 years old as of Jan. 1, 2019. Youth, ages 4 to 16, may register for baseball or softball.

Now, Lewis is interested in retiring from his post. Finding a replacement at this point in the season would be great, he said. That person could shadow him throughout the season, learn all about the position and be fully ready to take over next year, he said.

Lewis initially wanted to retire before this season, but no one stepped forward to run the program.

Lewis approached the Goodman City Council last week, saying he wanted to retire but would possibly run the program for one more year. Goodman Mayor Greg Richmond said he and the council appreciated all of Lewis' hard work and sacrifices through the years, and he thanked Lewis' wife Tanya, as well.

After the meeting, city officials asked him to stay on for another year, he said.

Coaches and umpires also are needed. Lewis said volunteers are needed for every aspect of the season.

In addition to securing enough coaches and scheduling all the games, Lewis is working toward raising money for the program this year.

Plans include a fundraiser night at the Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, June 9.

Arkansas Naturals marketing officials approached him about having such a night. Those who attend will have the opportunity to see a great game between the Naturals, a Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, and the Springfield Cardinals. The kids will be able to run the bases after the game and get a free ticket for a future game, he said.

The Goodman department will partner with the Arkansas Naturals. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Goodman ball program, he said.

Lewis has tirelessly volunteered for the cause for many years, mainly because he loves helping kids. He simply wants to make sure that youth in Goodman have the opportunity to play ball.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the recreation director position or another volunteer post may contact Lewis at 417-434-7733.

