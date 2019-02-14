Steve Marion is one step closer to annexing his two lots into the city of Goodman.

Goodman's newly formed planning and zoning committee gave its approval toward Marion's request to have his two lots annexed into Goodman and zoned for commercial purposes.

Part of the property at 912 State Highway 59 will be used for Ozark Health Clinic.

The property contains two lots. One is already within the city and one lot is not. However, both lots are included in the abstract, Marion previously told the committee.

To move forward, Marion provided the committee with a written request for annexation, along with a legal description of the land. Chairman Keith Estes said Marion had already dropped off that information prior to Monday night's meeting. On Monday night, the committee approved Marion's request, pushing it to the next step.

The issue will be broached at a public hearing and Goodman City Council meeting, set for 7 p.m., March 5, at city hall.

Estes, who also serves as the fire chief of the Goodman Area Fire Protection District, said he volunteered to serve as lead on the planning and zoning committee to make a positive impact in the community.

"I want to help this community and move it forward it a positive manner," he said.

Additional business, such as the Ozark Health Clinic, can benefit Goodman, he said.

