Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Sarah E. Fichtner. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt,

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Angela Michelle Cagle. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Clifton Lee Pogue. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $450.

Lindsey M. Renner. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Jerry Wolthuis. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. William A. Ross. Breach of contract.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Robert K. Testerman. Breach of contract.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Tiara Steenburg. Breach of contract.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Ellsworth Amos IV. Breach of contract.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Tonia Cypret et al. Breach of contract.

Whistler Flats, LLC vs. Janae Furtado et al. Rent and possession.

State of Missouri:

Dale Martin. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident.

Debbie Blake. Trespassing.

Kimberly McCool. Theft/stealing.

Bradley James Robinson. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Jimmy Ray Gray. Operated vehicle as inter-state motor fuel user without being licensed as such.

Gene T. Haynes. DWI -- alcohol.

Jessica M. Beaudry. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Destiny L. Smith. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Terrie L. Farrar. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessie R. Rhodes. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Lonnie E. Cook. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left.

Sarah E. Fichtner. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Michael J. Comeaux. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

Rusty Wayne Hobbs. Exceeded posted speed limit and failure to register motor vehicle.

Mary Parrott. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and failure to register motor vehicle.

Bonnie L. Brasuell. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width and exceeded posted speed limit.

David E. Anderson. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Bryan A. Talley. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Kyle A. Darity. Theft/stealing.

Felonies:

Kyle Jones. DWI -- alcohol -- persistent.

Raymond Evans Jr. Domestic assault.

Dale W. Martin. Trafficking drugs or attempt to and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

The following cases were heard:

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC vs. Justin C. Black. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Second Round, LLP vs. Ryder Haggard. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Amber Martin. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Yvonne Materne et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Keith M. Titus. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Phillip L. Bishop. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Andrew J. Bright. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Derrick Dean. Littering. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Kimberly Sue Lucas. Driving while revoked/suspended, failed to have two lighted headlamps -- one on each side of passenger car/truck/bus and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Cassidy M. Smith. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $94.50.

Felicia P. Rehfeld. Endangering the welfare of a child. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Billy Weems. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Felonies:

Kathy L. Briggs. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and burglary. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Kacy A. Jordan. Non-support. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Fine Collection Center

Tonya Canfield. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $40.50.

Kenneth Castillo. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $55.50.

Chelsea Osademe. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

Wendy Quick. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Billy Testerman. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Danny Wall. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

General News on 02/14/2019