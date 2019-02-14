This booking report indicates that the persons listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Jan. 26

Brenda Faye Abbott, 55, Anderson, shoplifting

Timothy P. Bentz, 36, Pineville, non-support, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another, driving while revoked/suspended, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and theft/stealing of leased or rented property

Richard Allen Foley, 28, no address given, driving while revoked/suspended and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner

James Lewis Scott, 36, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Jan. 27

Barbara Annett Anady, 31, Rogers, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Dalton Ross Evans, 24, Garfield, Ark., theft/stealing

Willie Arnold Jackson, 41, Garfield, Ark., receiving stolen property

Jeffery Carl Parks, 52, Seligman, parole violation, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Jan. 28

Roy Leon Bumstead, 54, Noel, assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

William Edward Hicks, 28, Neosho, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

James Grant Icenogle, 32, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive

Jeremy Donald Stracener, 23, Maysville, Ark., endangering the welfare of a child -- sexual conduct

Brayan Romero Tevalan, 23, Carthage, pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally

Jan. 29

Lindsey Ann Feagin, 33, Pineville, unlawfully receiving public assistance benefits/EBT card

Jan. 31

Justin Delano, 32, Noel, theft/stealing

Samuel Eugene Young, 38, no address given, out-of-state fugitive and robbery

Robert O. Sutton, 34, Bentonville, Ark., theft/stealing

Feb. 2

Garcia Orlando Cruzando, 22, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended

Robert J. Owens, 34, Grove, Okla., driving while revoked/suspended

Blanca Rosiles, 34, Noel, ordinance violation

