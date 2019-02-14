This booking report indicates that the persons listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Jan. 26
Brenda Faye Abbott, 55, Anderson, shoplifting
Timothy P. Bentz, 36, Pineville, non-support, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another, driving while revoked/suspended, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and theft/stealing of leased or rented property
Richard Allen Foley, 28, no address given, driving while revoked/suspended and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner
James Lewis Scott, 36, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Jan. 27
Barbara Annett Anady, 31, Rogers, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Dalton Ross Evans, 24, Garfield, Ark., theft/stealing
Willie Arnold Jackson, 41, Garfield, Ark., receiving stolen property
Jeffery Carl Parks, 52, Seligman, parole violation, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Jan. 28
Roy Leon Bumstead, 54, Noel, assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
William Edward Hicks, 28, Neosho, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
James Grant Icenogle, 32, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive
Jeremy Donald Stracener, 23, Maysville, Ark., endangering the welfare of a child -- sexual conduct
Brayan Romero Tevalan, 23, Carthage, pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally
Jan. 29
Lindsey Ann Feagin, 33, Pineville, unlawfully receiving public assistance benefits/EBT card
Jan. 31
Justin Delano, 32, Noel, theft/stealing
Samuel Eugene Young, 38, no address given, out-of-state fugitive and robbery
Robert O. Sutton, 34, Bentonville, Ark., theft/stealing
Feb. 2
Garcia Orlando Cruzando, 22, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended
Robert J. Owens, 34, Grove, Okla., driving while revoked/suspended
Blanca Rosiles, 34, Noel, ordinance violation
