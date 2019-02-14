At Tuesday's meeting of the McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education, Superintendent Mark Stanton said he looks forward to sitting down with Controlled Technology Solutions to refine the design on the athletic sports complex.

The school board has been trying to drive down the cost of the facility, which turned out to be pricier than expected. Director of facilities and maintenance, Bob Campbell, told the board that coaches had been identifying "needs and wants" within the design. He said some needs that had been identified included locker rooms and equipment storage. Stanton noted the big price reduction had to do with the board's decision to move the concession stand and restrooms to another phase of construction.

"I think it was a wise decision of moving the concession and restrooms into another phase," he said. "They're not eliminated, they're just moved into another phase so we can better afford it financially."

The board also heard an update on the Noel Primary School safe room from Jessica Struckhoff of Paragon Architecture in Springfield. She said Paragon had completed design development at the end of January and selected interior finishes, and a geotechnical report was received. She also reported the cost estimate came in at $4,851,393, which was $83,000 less than the previous estimate.

Also on Tuesday, Stanton reported to the board that he has been trying to figure out a new financial program for the school district. He recommended Tyler SISFin.

"It will continue to take us paperless, teachers will use their computers to make purchase orders," he said.

The board approved the new financial program.

Director of transportation, Clyde Davidson, requested permission to seek bids for three new buses. He said he is also hoping to lease a special education bus. Stanton noted the district just finished buying three buses for a total of seven new buses. The board approved Davidson's request.

Campbell presented the board with bids for lights for the football stadium. He recommended a bid from Joplin Industrial Electrical for $263,005. He said the company monitors the lights and will contact the school if one goes out and, then, after he checks and confirms it is out, they will come and change it.

The board approved the bid.

Stanton presented the 2019-2020 calendar. He said some legislation slightly reduced the number of student hours. With that time they were able to give teachers another work day at the beginning of the year. There are three fewer bus driving days, he said. Bus drivers get paid by the day. He said his recommendation to the budget committee would be to increase bus drivers' pay.

Board president Dr. Scott Goldstein, reported there is a lot of legislation to make the school calendar start later than it currently does. He encouraged patrons to contact their representatives and let them know it is important for school boards to have local control.

Board vice president Frank Woods reported that the McDonald County Schools Foundation banquet is March 23.

Stanton reported that graduation is May 19.

