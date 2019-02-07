Welcome to another blessed Lord's day. We were excited to have Brother and Sister Cartwright's great-grandchildren with us today. They were very willing to help with taking up the mission offering, and then what a delight when they sang for us. Mr. and Mrs. Sean Cartwright, parents, should be very proud of these five beautiful children.

There are many needs in our area and our church is always ready to pray for God to lift up those in need.

Pastor Bob Cartwright began his sermon with a question concerning, "Where we are in our relationship with the Lord?" You know it is very important for the leaders of all churches to ask the same question. As we all know, God has placed pastors in our church to be the Shepherd of the flock. They have a very important responsibility to direct the sheep in the path of righteousness. Sometimes, we tend to lose our sight of Jesus. Then the world places temptations in our life. Without the caring leaders in the church, we would surely fall. We must lift up Holy Hands and pray without ceasing.

When Pastor asked this question we had no idea where he was going next. See what's happening, that is a broad statement but Pastor narrowed it down to a very big problem that our families are facing daily. We are all addicted to our cell phones. Look around, no matter at home or in a place of business, there are no conversations taking place. I know you have seen this and maybe are guilty of this same addiction. We can't deny the fact that our children are rapidly forgetting how to carry on a conversation with siblings or parents. It is scary to see entire families sitting at the dinner table texting or talking on the cell phone. If you want to know something, just "Google" it. That's right nobody uses a dictionary or reference books. Cell phones have become so common that everyone from the toddler to old Granny have become dependent on this device.

Companies are always trying to tempt you with the latest phone; and we are so sure that we really need to have the phone that will solve all of our problems. Well let me challenge you to try something and see just how much your family depends on that phone. On a weekend just agree that you are turning your phones and television off. You might find that you enjoy talking to one another. There are so many evil things in this world and "Facebook" is willing and able to expose your children to all sorts of misleading ideas. There are many strange Gods introduced to the unbeliever, as well as those, who claim to believe but lack producing fruit. Enough of warning about the cell phones. I feel, we all get the idea.

The scripture bears out the truths of how harmful and destructive these electronic gadgets can be. In Hebrews chapter 2 beginning with verse 1, we read that we ought to give the more earnest heed to the things which we have heard, lest at any time we let them slip. Verse 2, for if the word spoken by angels was steadfast, and every transgression and disobedience received a just recompense of reward. Verse 3 sums up where we can fall, "How shall we escape if we neglect so great a salvation; which at the first began to be spoken by the Lord, and was confirmed unto us by them that heard him." In Ephesians 6:10 we are again told to be strong in the Lord and to put on the whole armour of God so we can be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. If we do not obey this command, we will not stand when we face the evil one. Verses 14-17 explains what is meant by the whole armour of God "We must be found doing the Lord's will." As told in Romans 12:1, "We must present our bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable to God, it is so important that we realize we are not to conform to this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is good and acceptable perfect will of God."

Again Pastor said it's time we see what's happening. If we put forth an effort to follow these instructions we will surely see things in a different light.

In closing, you are invited you to our church dinner next Sunday, Feb. 10. The theme is Valentine's Day. Everyone is welcome to come.

Welcome to everyone who would like to be a part of the congregation and join in worship services where Pastor Bob Cartwright ministers the truth. Plan to attend and be blessed by Bible teachings every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Bible study at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. All services are held at Cove Mission of Hope Church, located at 53 MO-59, southwest of Lanagan -- the church on top of the hill with a steeple reaching toward the heavens.

Religion on 02/07/2019