Southwest City's board of alderman gathered on Friday, Feb. 1, at the Senior Citizen's Center for a special meeting of the council, fellowship, and the center's monthly potluck.

The center and its funding were an agenda item that hit close-to-home. According to unapproved minutes of the meeting, Mayor David Blake outlined the process of securing a 1 percent sales tax to support the Senior Center. He noted there is money set aside in CDs for one year's funding of the facility that will likely be used next year to keep the doors open.

Blake said there are special projects around Southwest City that need done and the city is unable to do so for the cost of maintaining the Senior Center. Alderman Craig Martin noted the cost is also preventing the city from adding a fourth police officer.

Assistant City Clerk Danielle Smith addressed the council regarding training on March 8 in Springfield. The class will discuss topics related to farmers markets, such as liability insurance, communication with the local county health department and the use of social media. The council voted to approve Smith's attendance and reimburse her the sign-up fee.

Departmental Reports

City Clerk Missy Zinn reported on behalf of Public Works Director Shane Clark.

Clark's report said the street department has continued to clear brush on the sides of streets and the water department repaired a service line leak at 606 Birkes St. Clark's report also noted that the water department encountered a senior citizen in need of a major leak repair and resolved the issue on the basis of a good deed.

Clark said he is battling with freezing temperatures at the wastewater plant, as "the treatment plant does not handle roller-coaster temperature well at all." He is also working on the Jetter motor of the Vac-Con truck.

Resident Joyce Britton inquired about a K-9 unit for the police department. Deputy Rick Lance said he would like to research the topic more before bringing it to the council.

In other business, the council:

• approved Zinn's attendance of a workers compensation meeting on March 1 in Branson;

• approved Zinn's attendance of the annual, week-long city clerk training in March. Zinn received a scholarship that will cover the cost of registration, half of lodging expenses and $50 in mileage.

