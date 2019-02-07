Volunteers are preparing for the upcoming softball and baseball season in Goodman.

A meeting for coaches and other volunteers is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Goodman City Hall.

Plans for the upcoming season will be shared at that time.

Recreation director Heith Lewis hopes to coordinate efforts for the season and secure enough coaches for teams. He also has arranged for a fundraiser night at the Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, June 9.

Anyone interested in coaching or being involved in the upcoming season is encouraged to attend the meeting.

For more information, contact Lewis at 417-434-7733.

General News on 02/07/2019