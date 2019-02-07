Sign in
MCHS Students Of The Week by Staff Reports | February 7, 2019
story.lead_photo.caption Photo Submitted MCHS Students chosen for the week of Jan. 28 through Feb. 1 are pictured with their assistant principal, Mr. Wilkie (left); freshmen Kirklyn Kasischke; sophomore Jordan Meador; junior Rylie Hackett and senior Charles Moore.

Student: Kirklyn Kasischke

Grade: 9th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Parks

Parents Names: Kotter and Leslie Kasischke

Town: Stella

Student: Jordan Meador

Grade: 10th

Nominating Teacher: Coach Factor

Parents Names: Clayton and Kelly Meador

Town: Anderson

Student: Rylie Hackett

Grade: 11th

Nominating Teacher: Mr. Davis

Parents Names: Jason and Pam Hackett

Town: Anderson

Student: Charles Moore

Grade: 12th

Nominating Teacher: Coach Factor

Parents Names: David and Sheri Moore

Town: Rocky Comfort

MCHS Students Of The Week

