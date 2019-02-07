Photo Submitted MCHS Students chosen for the week of Jan. 28 through Feb. 1 are pictured with their assistant principal, Mr. Wilkie (left); freshmen Kirklyn Kasischke; sophomore Jordan Meador; junior Rylie Hackett and senior Charles Moore.
Student: Kirklyn Kasischke
Grade: 9th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Parks
Parents Names: Kotter and Leslie Kasischke
Town: Stella
Student: Jordan Meador
Grade: 10th
Nominating Teacher: Coach Factor
Parents Names: Clayton and Kelly Meador
Town: Anderson
Student: Rylie Hackett
Grade: 11th
Nominating Teacher: Mr. Davis
Parents Names: Jason and Pam Hackett
Town: Anderson
Student: Charles Moore
Grade: 12th
Nominating Teacher: Coach Factor
Parents Names: David and Sheri Moore
Town: Rocky ComfortCommunity on 02/07/2019
Print Headline: MCHS Students Of The Week