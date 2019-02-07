The McDonald County Back to Basics Community Group meeting will begin with a potluck at 6:30 p.n. and the meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at the New Mac Community Room located on old Highway 71 North of the High School, in Anderson, Mo. These monthly meetings are held the second Thursday of each month.

Paul Rouse will have a new trivia segment for us and it is a surprise! Gotta come to find out!

Valentine's Day "Things You Love" Potluck!

February is the month for LOVE, so bring your favorite, most loved dish to this month's potluck. Love it all?, then bring anything you like including main dishes, sides and/or desserts Please bring your own table service (plates, utensils) to conserve resources. Beverages will be furnished.

Entertainment - Trilogy Valentine's Special!

Speaker -- Don't eat that TOADSTOOL!! Or is it a morel? Scherry Bennett will be here to tell us how to know the difference between edible and poison mushrooms. If we're really nice, maybe she will tell us where to find those prized morels!

Bring your -- Best Choice stickers and used batteries to recycle.

PLEASE -- bring a canned or packaged food donation to be given to Crosslines (must be non-expired and non-dented!) If everyone brought just one can, we would have 40 or 50 cans to help feed some hungry folks. We will be continuing the drawing for monthly door prize. You will get one entry for the prize for each can or item of food that you bring.

Remember for winter -- If McDonald County Schools are closed due to weather on our meeting day, we will have no B2B meeting.

The McDonald County Back to Basics Community Group (B2B) was formed in 2008 as a grassroots effort to combine education, information, community services and a social outlet so that residents can support each other in good times and bad. This activity is fun, free and open to all, including those from surrounding communities.

