Joplin held the McDonald County High School girls' junior varsity team to three points in the second half to claim a 24-14 win on Feb. 2 in the championship game of the Seneca JV Girls' Basketball Tournament.

McDonald County led 11-6 at halftime, but Joplin outscored the Lady Mustangs 18-3 to pull out the win.

Addy Mick scored five points and Kloe Myers and Jaylie Sanny had four each to lead the Lady Mustangs while Mollie Milleson had one point.

Seneca

McDonald County opened the tournament with a 44-28 win over Seneca. The Lady Mustangs scored 20 points in the first quarter on the way to taking a commanding 26-15 lead at halftime.

McDonald County was led by Alexia Estrada with nine points followed by Mick with eight points, Myers with seven, Abigail Wiseman and Sanny six each, Ebenee Munoz four and Sydney Killion and Milleson two each.

Monett

McDonald County jumped out to an 11-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and cruised to a 39-16 win over Monett.

Myers scored 15 points to lead the Lady Mustangs followed by Mick with eight points, Wiseman with seven, Milleson four, Adasyn Leach three and Killion two.

