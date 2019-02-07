COURTESY PHOTO/The cast of Malachai $tout's Family Reunion, from L to R: Mark Napier, Connie Adams, Tom Teel, Julie Story, Taylor Tyson, Jacob Winkler, Casey Stanley, Tammie Martin and Marijo Napier. The interactive murder mystery follows the privileged Stout family as their reunion turns into a crime scene. Tickets are limited. The performance begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, and Saturday, Feb. 16.

Southwest City Arts Center is hosting a Valentine's event with a twist. On Friday, Feb. 15, and Saturday, Feb. 16, local talent will perform Malachai $tout's Family Reunion - a family get-together turned interactive murder mystery.

According to organizer and actress, Connie Adams, the dysfunctional members of the Stout family have been invited to a family reunion hosted by the elderly Malachai Stout. None of the Stouts have ever gotten along particularly well, but with the promise of substantial inheritance, the family decides to put on their best faces and attend the gathering.

"Everyone predicted a bad reunion, but few expected murder," the playbill reads.

Set in the 1920's, this privileged family from upstate New York are sure to amuse and shock you with the crazy happenings of the Stout family estate.

Theatrics begin at 7 p.m. at the Southwest City Arts Center, located at 207 South Broadway Street, but a special Valentine's experience is available prior to the show as well. A wine tasting event featuring heavy hors d'oevres will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Corner Cafe and More, located at 101 North Main Street. Wine will be provided by the Corner Stone Station while hors d'oevres will be catered by Timbered-In.

Tickets for Malachai $tout's Family Reunion are $12 and can be purchased at the door or in advance from Tammie Martin at Corner Stone Bank. Tickets for the wine tasting and hors d'oevres, which include reserved seating to the performance are $25 and can be purchased from Connie Adams at 417-762-3117.

There are only 30 tickets to the wine tasting each night so get them while you can.

Audience members will listen for clues in each scene before grouping up and cultivating questions for suspicious characters. After multiple scenes and interrogations, the audience will vote for who they believe is the guilty party before the unveiling of the murderer. Each evening will reveal a different ending.

The performance features a charismatic, albeit questionable, cast of eight. Sebastian Seward, the long-suffering and much-maligned butler, played by Tom Teel. Malachai's Wife, Winifred Stout, described as "humorless, icy, and hateful," played by Connie Adams.

Malachai's daughter, Penelope Clarington, who doesn't care much for her parents but would love to inherit the family jewels, played by Marijo Napier. Penelope's son, Harrison Clarington, who is insecure and often critical of others, played by Jacob Winkler.

Malachai's son, Mortimer Stout, described as "stuffy, conservative, and driven primarily by his own financial interests," played by Mark Napier. Mortimer's trophy wife, Monica Stout, who is bubbly, cheerful and wants everything to go smoothly, played by Casey Stanley. Sabrina Stout, Mortimer and Monica's daughter, a spoiled-rotten college student home on college break, played by Taylor Tyson.

Aunt Edwina Stout, Malachai's sister, a loopy, over-the-top wannabe actress, played by Tammie Martin.

Malachai $tout's Family Reunion is directed by Julie Story. Story has performed on stages throughout New York City, but this will be her directing debut in Southwest City.

