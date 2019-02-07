The McDonald County eighth-grade boys' basketball team closed its regular season last week with a pair of wins to run its record to 9-1 heading into the Big 8 Conference Junior High Boys Basketball Tournament in Nevada this week.

McDonald County opened the week with a 35-23 win over Aurora after building a 25-14 lead at halftime.

McDonald County was led by Cross Dowd with 13 points and Jack Parnell with 10. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Sterling Woods with six points, Dalton McClain with four and Weston Gordon with two.

Aurora made it a split with a 33-30 win in the B game, outscoring McDonald County 8-5 in the fourth quarter.

Jaxson Harrell led McDonald County with seven points followed by Orlando Sebastian, Kurt Harris and Hunter Harris with five points each, Brody Eberley and Tucker Dill three each and Hunter Leach two.

McDonald County completed its regular season with a 48-25 win at Cassville, holding the Wildcats to four points in the second half.

Cross Dowd led three players in double figures with 18 points. Woods added 12 points followed by Gordon with 11, McClain five and Parnell two.

Aurora claimed a 33-30 win in the B game.

Harrell scored seven points while Sebastian, Kurt Harris and Hunter Harris had five each to lead the Mustangs. Eberley and Dill added three points each and Leach had two.

Seventh Grade

The McDonald County seventh grade defeated Cassville 35-30 behind 14 points from Destyn Dowd.

Rounding out the scoring for McDonald County were Rylan Armstrong with seven points, Devin Stone with six, Toby Moore five and Tucker Walters three.

McDonald County added a 45-24 win in the B game. Alex Jones scored 14 points and Cory Tuttle had 11 to lead the Mustangs, followed by Huston Porter with six, Xavier Sosa, Jordan Scholz and Cooper Sprenkle with four each and Luke Jones two.

McDonald County rallied for a 37-32 win over Aurora. The Houn' Dogs took a 15-7 lead at the end of the first quarter before McDonald County closed to 21-20 at halftime. McDonald County then took a 31-25 lead entering the final period.

Destyn Dowd led the Mustangs with 23 points followed by Walters with nine, Armstrong three and Luke Jones two.

Aurora claimed a 20-19 decision in a three-quarter B game.

Luke Jones scored nine points to lead McDonald County followed by Sprenkle with six points, Stone three and Porter one.

