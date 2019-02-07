Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press McDonald County neighbors enjoyed food samples at last year's Chamber of Commerce Business Expo at the McDonald County High School. Here, Pineville Elementary kitchen manager Michelle Stites (back, right) gives Sheila Gideon Foreman a chicken sandwich, while Michael Fuller (far, left) and McDonald County High School cafeteria manager Shannon Gravette look on. This year's event is set for Saturday, March 30. The expo gives businesses the opportunity to showcase their services.

McDonald County Chamber of Commerce members are preparing to showcase their services at the 13th Annual Business Expo and Community Health Fair.

Chamber officials are encouraging businesses to sign up for the event, set for Saturday, March 30. The event will take place that day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McDonald County High School. The event is free and open to the public.

Chamber officials have said the expo gives area businesses the opportunity to showcase their services to more than 100 people per hour.

Officials also are planning to feature plenty of fun activities for children. Bounce houses and other games will be available, said Chamber Executive Director Charla Brewer.

Concessions also will be offered.

Brewer said businesses are invited to showcase their goods and services to the county. The day should prove to be fun for all who attend.

"We encourage the county to get out and learn more about the businesses while spending quality time with their friends and family," she said.

"Your McDonald County Chamber is going places. Won't you join us?"

In addition, the Freeman Screen Team will offer free screenings to the first 30 participants. Services, sponsored by Blu3 Management Group, include:

• Blood Pressure & Pulse

• Blood Cholesterol/Lipid Panel

• Glucose Reading

• Weight and Body Fat Composition

• Bone Density/Osteoporosis Screening

The Freeman Screen Team, comprised of registered nurses and phlebotomists, works to provide area residents with access to preventative screenings and detection software in an effort to create healthier communities.

Staff members hope to help those who might not otherwise seek medical services.

The screenings also allow team members to refer local residents to a physician in the event of concerning test results.

Last year, the expo had a record number of vendors, with financial centers, investment advisors, an auto dealer, farm equipment, home improvement, health providers, attorneys, assisted living centers, schools, The Neosho Fish Hatchery, a dance studio, internet/fiber optic provider and many more.

Chamber officials hope to have another successful expo this year.

To register, visit https://mcdonaldcountychamber.com/business-expo-health-fair/

