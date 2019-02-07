Stella Senior Dinner and Dance -- Feb. 8

The Stella Sr. Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday evening, Feb. 8. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck supper. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with The Timberline Country Band. There is a cover charge of $5 for the dance. Refreshments are available all evening. Please call 417-628-3314 for information.

Pineville Rural Fire Department Chili/Spaghetti Dinner -- Feb. 9

Pineville Rural Fire Department is hosting its Second Annual Chili/Spaghetti dinner at 5 p.m. until the food is gone on Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Pineville Community Center. There is a cost of $5 for all the chili and spaghetti you can eat. There will also be a Savage Axis 30-06 Raffle with tickets at $5 each or five tickets for $20. All proceeds benefit the Pineville Rural Fire Department for needed equipment.

McDonald County Library Book Sale -- Feb. 11 to Feb. 16

The McDonald County Library Book Sale will be held in the community room of the Main Library, located in Pineville, 808 Bailey Road. The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, through Friday, Feb. 15, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. On Wednesday and Thursday, select items will be half-price. Friday and Saturday, customers will be able to fill an entire bag for only a dollar. Bargains abound at this sale with hardcover books $1; children's hardcover books, 50 cents; softcover books (trade paperbacks), 50 cents; mass market paperbacks for children or adults, 25 cents; DVDs, $2; CDs, $2; audiobooks on CD, $2; audiobooks on cassette, $1; and coffee table and specialty books priced as marked. All of the money raised will be used to support the work of the Library during 2019. This is a community event and library staff and volunteers work hard to sort, organize and promote the sale. No donations are needed at this time. For more information about the book sale, contact Amy Wallain at 417-223-4489.

McDonald County Free Income Tax Assistance -- Feb. 4 to March 26 and April 9

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce is providing the location for free income tax assistance from the IRS. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program has returned to McDonald County at a new location and time. Federal and state income tax returns and property tax credit forms will be prepared by trained volunteers at the Anderson Community Room, 929 N. U.S. 71 Business Highway (next to Tatum Tractor), from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, from Feb. 4 to March 26 and April 9. There will be no service on April 2 due to election day. Appointments are not taken; it's walk-in service only.

Noel Senior Center Activities -- Monday-Friday

The McDonald County Senior Center, located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel, serves lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Every Friday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. crochet classes are provided. All seniors are welcome. Please contact Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511 for more information.

Community on 02/07/2019