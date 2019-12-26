RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Teddy Reedybacon goes up for a shot during Webb City's 79-47 win over the Mustangs on Dec. 17 at Webb City High School.

The Webb City High School boys basketball team scored the final 10 points of the first quarter to stretch a 10-9 lead to a 20-9 advantage at the end of the quarter on the way to a 79-47 win over McDonald County on Dec. 17 at Webb City High School.

"They have a lot of athletes and they get after it and hustle very hard," said coach Brandon Joines. "Honestly, and this is what I told the guys, if we make shots, everything changes because all those transition opportunities they had came off of missed shots. If the ball goes in the hole, they have to step out of bounds and throw it in and that slows down the game. Those are the things we are going to focus on. If we can make shots and get back in transition instead of letting them make layups, we are going to be in the game."

Webb City stretched its 20-9 margin at the end of the first period to 43-22 at halftime before scoring 29 points in the third quarter to take a 72-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

Cale Adamson led McDonald County with 11 points, while Pierce Harmon had eight and Koby McAlister and Cole Martin had seven points each. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Teddy Reedybacon with five points, Cade Smith four, Nevin Price three and Jackson Clarkson two.

Mekhi Garrard scored 12 points and Terrell Kabala had 10 to lead a balanced Webb City scoring attack.

"If we do things right, we have a very good possibility of seeing them again later this year (district tournament)," Joines said. "One of my seniors, Cale Adamson, came off the floor and said, 'Coach we shouldn't be losing by this much.' I told him that was absolutely right, so next time we make sure it doesn't happen. We know they have athletes, but next time we are going to fight back and have a little better showing."

McDonald County fell to 2-3 for the season heading into its Dec. 19 game against Carthage. The Mustangs begin play in the Neosho Holiday Classic at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 against Huntsville.

In the junior varsity game, Webb City overcame a 42-21 halftime deficit to claim a 78-69 decision.

Webb City used a 32-point third quarter to close to 55-53 before outscoring the Mustangs 25-14 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.

Cross Dowd led McDonald County with 28 points, including 23 in the first half. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Colton Ruddick and Garrett Gricks with eight points each, Devin Swanson and Bo Leach with six each, Reedybacon five and Sterling Woods and Eli McClain four each.

Webb City made it a three-game sweep with an 80-57 win in the freshman game.

Isaac Behm hit 13 of 14 free throws to lead McDonald County with 21 points. Weston Gordon added 16 points, followed by Dalton McClain and Jack Parnell with seven points each, Sterling Woods four and Jaxson Harrell two.

