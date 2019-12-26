NEOSHO -- On Thursday, Rep. Dirk Deaton (R-Noel) gathered with friends, supporters and colleagues to announce his reelection bid next year to the 159th District in the Missouri House of Representatives. The 159th District includes all of McDonald County and parts of Southern Newton County.

"When I first ran for State Representative, I said I would be principled and fight for a limited government that upholds our natural rights. As I have traveled to Jefferson City, this is what I have done and this is what I promise to continue doing," Deaton said.

Deaton was elected to his first term in November of 2018, receiving more than 81% of the vote. Since being elected, Deaton was awarded "Freshman Legislator of the Year" by Speaker of the House Elijah Haahr (R-Springfield); who recently called Deaton "one of the fastest rising stars in the Missouri House." Additionally, earlier this year Deaton was given the Distinguished Legislator Award from the Missouri Community College Association.

Deaton cited his time spent working on the issues, and influence serving on more committees than any other Republican, as evidence of being able to deliver results to his district. Deaton's committee assignments include Budget, Fiscal Review, Consent and House Procedure, Joint Committee on Legislative Research, Special Committee on Career Readiness, and the Special Committee on Government Oversight.

For the 2020 legislative session, Deaton has pre-filed bills regarding lowering the age to obtain a conceal and carry permit and adding work requirements to be eligible for food stamps.

