I was going to write about the circus that the Democrats in the House call impeachment. And I was going to write about the overabundance of clowns in this particular circus. But people already have their minds made up.

Nothing I could write will change anyone's opinion. It might make me feel better, but my words will have zero impact. The Dems suddenly act superior and claim that they are preserving the country from ruin when in reality they are just playing a political game because they can't win at the ballot box.

But, it is what it is and we know how this particular game will end. So, let's just let it rest during the holidays and get on to more important issues -- like celebrating the birth of our Savior.

The Christmas season this year is shorter than normal. How do I know this? Because my wife told me so and she is scrambling trying to get a bunch of things done in a truncated period of time. I'm doing my best to stay out of her way.

Nursing my shoulder after rotator cuff surgery is helping me to do that, but it also hinders my ability to offer what little help I can. I'm usually at least good for lugging boxes but, with a restriction of lifting no more than 2 pounds with my right arm, I'm even less help than usual.

We went to Silver Dollar City this weekend and the lights did help with the Christmas spirit until we left the park at the same time with about a million of our closest friends. I may be exaggerating a little bit, but you get the idea.

What always gets me into the Christmas spirit is the annual Laymen's League pre-Christmas services. I have been attending since 1985 and have missed very few services during that time period. It's always observed every morning of the last full week before Christmas. Getting up to make a 6 a.m. time of fellowship followed by a 6:30 service makes for a long and tiring week.

Every year a different church hosts the services and this year it's my church, Neosho First Baptist. I think we are as ready as we can get and are looking forward to the week.

It was Jim Gage who invited me that first year. He didn't actually invite me to attend but rather just told me that he would see me there. I would have never done anything to disappoint that man, so I went and now, 34 years later, I'm still attending.

Worshipping our Lord and celebrating His birthday with other men of faith has always been able to put me into the Christmas spirit and I'm pretty sure that it will this year. I miss the men who have gone on that I always looked forward to seeing at the services.

But, as is always true in life, others carry on the tradition. The men of Neosho have been carrying this torch for 73 years and I pray that it will continue forever.

Kevin Wilson is a former state representative who was born in Goodman and now lives in Neosho. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Editorial on 12/26/2019