Catherine Jo Crowder

July 2, 1945

Dec. 13, 2019

Catherine Jo Crowder, 74, of Anderson, Mo., died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at McDonald County Living Center in Anderson.

She was born July 2, 1945, in Southwest City, Mo., to Kenneth Cecil and Geneva Grace (Womack) Crowder. She suffered from cerebral palsy since birth. She had a very animated personality and a love of candy. She was a charter resident of McDonald County Living Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Kenneth Crowder; and a sister, Donna Phillips.

Survivors are her three siblings, Lila Walker of Buckeye, Ariz., Dean Crowder (Connie) of Bentonville, Ark. and Maxine Crowder Pierard of Emporia, Kan.

Graveside funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Shelt Noel Cemetery with Pastor Marilyn O'Brien officiating.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson was in charge of arrangements.

Arther C. Fields

March 6, 1934

Dec. 15, 2019

Arthur C. "Cleve" Fields, 85, of Anderson, Mo., died Sunday, Dec.15, 2019, at his home after a battle with cancer.

He was born March 6, 1934, in Anderson, to Grace (Bennett) Fields. He served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1956. On Nov. 16, 1959, he married Gloria Marilene Ray. He worked for General Motors in the maintenance department and retired in May of 1989. He retired from the city of Anderson in 1996. He was Santa for over 30 years for the schools in Noel and Anderson and other organizations. He also served on the city council.

He was preceded in death by his mother; four siblings, Bill Fields, Loreta Fields, Irene Fields and Fern Fields; and one son, James D. Fields.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Gloria Fields, of the home; six children, David F. Fields, John D. Fields, Vernon P. Fields, Steven D. Fields, Darrell C. Fields and Julie D. Fields; 24 grandchildren; and a brother, Luther Fields.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Faith Chapel Assembly of God at First and Oak in Anderson, with Pastor Derald Compton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Ozark Funeral Homes of Anderson was in charge of cremation arrangements.

Malinda Sue Reece

July 24, 1960

Dec. 13, 2019

Malinda Sue Reece, 59, of Miami, Okla., died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo., from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Oct. 22, 2019.

She was born July 24, 1960, in Gravette, Ark., to Bill Reece and Geraldine (Goins) Anderson. She was raised in Southwest City and was a 1978 graduate of Jay High School. She earned her bachelor's degree in education from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla. She was a fourth-grade teacher at Will Rogers Elementary School, with 30 years of service with Vinita Public Schools. She enjoyed gardening, craft projects, bird watching and shopping with her mother. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Reece; and her stepfather, Jr. Anderson.

Survivors include her four children, Chad Amos of Grove, Okla., Tracy Rider and fiancé, Chance Coats, of Miami, Ashley Reno of San Antonio, Texas, and Haley Reno of Owasso, Okla.; 11 grandchildren; her parents, Geraldine Anderson of Southwest City and Bill Reece of Jay, Okla.; and two brothers, Tim Reece of Southwest City and Ron Reece of Verdigris, Okla.

Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Southwest City with Pastor Dewitt Teehee officiating. Burial followed in the Southwest City Cemetery.

Ozark Funeral Home in Southwest City, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

Lois Marion Smith

July 9, 1936

Dec. 15, 2019

Lois Marion Smith, 83, of Noel, Mo., died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Quail Ridge Living Center in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

She was born July 9, 1936, to Jessie LeRoy and Helen Marion (Hicks) Rose in Alberta, Ala. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Southwest City and enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking and worked hard on the farm.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Cindy Cory; a son, Andy Lee Blecha; three siblings, Betty Ruth Johnston, Buddy Rose and Roy Rose.

She is survived by her two daughters, Tonja Blecha of Siloam Springs, Ark., and Linda K. Anderson (Richard) of Noel; three grandchildren; and a sister, Ann Glass of Florence, Ala.

Graveside funeral services were held Wednesday, Dec.18, 2019, at the Southwest City Cemetery in Southwest City, Mo.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

Marvin Wilber

Nov. 12, 1926

Dec. 17, 2019

The best Maysville baseball coach, former Mayor and three-time Maysville Chili Cookoff winner passed away December 17, 2019. Marvin Wilber lived, loved and raised his family in the small town of Maysville in a time and era that could be referred to as NWA Camelot. He was born in Robinson, Arkansas, in Washington County on November 12, 1926, to John and Pearl Wilber, the middle child with an older brother Harold and younger sister Peggy.

After the government bought land to build Lake Wedington in 1934, the family relocated to the farm just south of Maysville when Marvin was eight years old. There he raised a family and lived until the day he died.

Marvin grew up in a time when electricity was not in the area. Therefore, his youth was spent surrounded by groups of best friends finding entertainment on creek banks and baseball fields and school programs. To say he loved baseball is an understatement. He played and coached ball for over 30 years. He was a huge Arkansas Razorback, St. Louis Cardinal and Dallas Cowboy fan; sports were definitely a major part of Marvin's life.

Quail hunting was his next love. He, along with friends, walked the farms around Maysville hunting the Bob White quail. Marvin was a good shot and dog trainer. Two of his best bird dogs were strays he trained. He told the story of how he once was a guide for local quail and pheasant club ran by Max Crawley. Most of Max's clients were oil men from Tulsa. Marvin had a bird dog that was so good he turned down an offer of $600... that was a lot of money in those days. Since he was newly married, that money would have gone a long way. He would wink and say "that was one of the few things I never told Billie."

In 1945, being part of the Greatest Generation, he had to get a deferment from the military so he could finish his education at Southwest City High School. After graduation, he served in the Army during World War II for the Pacific Campaign. When lined up in formation, he told the story how the sergeant said "look left, then look right because two of the three of you will not come back alive." That made an 18-year-old boy into a man that day!

After the war, he came home and married Billie Netherton. They raised four children and were married for 66 years. His careers included barber, owner of the Maysville Grocery and Feed Store and finally the Maysville Postmaster for 30 years.

Marvin never met a stranger. He was everyone's pal. He left a legacy to his children that they are proud of. Most of all, Marvin was totally devoted and loved his family, friends and community.

Preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Billie; one son, Lanny T. Wilber; his parents; and both siblings.

Survived by his children: Mickey (Sherry) of Creedmoor, North Carolina, Mitchell (Jane) of Gravette, and Beverly (Leon) Whiteside of Maysville; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A visitation was held Thursday, December 19, at Bella Vista Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Friday, December 20, at the Maysville Missionary Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Burial followed at Maysville Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Maysville Cemetery Association in care of Carol Loux, 25077 Loux Road, Maysville, AR 72747 or Maysville Extension Homemakers in care of Gwen Singleton, 13969 Wet Prairie Road, Gravette, AR 72736.

