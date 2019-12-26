Photo Submitted MCHS Students of the Week chosen for the week of Dec. 2 to 6, pictured with administrator Mr. Gordon, are freshman Keagan Gibson (left), sophomore Darlyn Pop-Mencos, junior Makayla Barnhill, and senior Emily Emmert.
Keagen Gibson
Grade: 9th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Hutton
Parents' Names: Jesse Gibson and Tosha Adkins
Town: Noel
Darlyn Pop-Mencos
Grade: 10th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Pullen
Parents' Names: Elder Vega-Alvarez and Aura Mencos-Mateo
Town: Noel
Makayla Barnhill
Grade: 11th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Hutton
Parents' Names: Jeremy and Lisa Barnhill
Town: Rocky Comfort
Emily Emmert
Grade: 12th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Hutton
Parents' Names: James and Shelly Emmert
Town: PinevilleCommunity on 12/26/2019
Print Headline: MCHS Students Of The Week
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.