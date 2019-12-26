Sign in
MCHS Students Of The Week by Staff Report | December 26, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo Submitted MCHS Students of the Week chosen for the week of Dec. 2 to 6, pictured with administrator Mr. Gordon, are freshman Keagan Gibson (left), sophomore Darlyn Pop-Mencos, junior Makayla Barnhill, and senior Emily Emmert.

Keagen Gibson

Grade: 9th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Hutton

Parents' Names: Jesse Gibson and Tosha Adkins

Town: Noel

Darlyn Pop-Mencos

Grade: 10th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Pullen

Parents' Names: Elder Vega-Alvarez and Aura Mencos-Mateo

Town: Noel

Makayla Barnhill

Grade: 11th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Hutton

Parents' Names: Jeremy and Lisa Barnhill

Town: Rocky Comfort

Emily Emmert

Grade: 12th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Hutton

Parents' Names: James and Shelly Emmert

Town: Pineville

Community on 12/26/2019

Print Headline: MCHS Students Of The Week

