RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County High School honored senior members of the 2019-2020 wrestling team on Dec. 12 at MCHS. The seniors are Eh Doh Say, Junior Teriek, Kaylee Eberley, William Mitchell, Jackie Grider, Jack Teague, Oscar Ortiz and McCoy Ikosia.

McDonald County High School honored its senior wrestlers prior to the Mustangs' duals on Dec. 12 at MCHS.

Among those honored was Oscar Ortiz, the Mustangs' first and, as yet, only state champion. Ortiz began his high school career by taking third at state at 106 pounds. As a sophomore, he won the state championship at 113 pounds. Last year as a junior, he finished runner-up at 126 pounds.

"Oscar has been everything a coach could ask for in terms of setting an example for all the other kids," coach Josh Factor said. "He has a great work ethic. He knows there are kids ahead of him right now and he will have to pick it up a little bit to get that second state title."

Jack Teague is the Mustangs' only other state qualifier on the team. Teague qualified for state at 145 pounds as a sophomore and 152 pounds last year but has not been able to win a state medal.

"Jack is definitely going to have to put in a lot of work to get on the podium this year," Factor said. "The biggest concern we have is his preparation for upcoming matches. I know things sometimes come up for a high school kid, but Jack has to keep his focus and decide how important it is for him to get on the podium."

Eh Doh Say began his wrestling career as a sophomore, yet has come close to advancing to state, missing by one match at last year's district tournament.

"It is a special year just having Eh Doh Say back," Factor said. "He was a conference runner-up and it is just great to have him in the program. I think he will have a lot to offer in the post-season this year."

Junior Teriek is a two-year starter with a chance to qualify to state this year.

"Our biggest struggle is getting Junior committed," Factor said. "Hopefully, if we get him to buy in, I think he has a great shot at the postseason. He has a lot of potential."

Heavyweight McCoy Ikosia has been an off-and-on member of the team. He came out for wrestling his freshman and junior years but did not finish the season those years. His sophomore year was his only complete year.

"McCoy is getting better every day," Factor said. "He has a great attitude and we are happy to have him back. He is one of our guys we can count on at least to win 50 percent of his matches."

William Mitchell is a first-year wrestler as a senior.

"Obviously, William has a lot to learn," Factor said. "It is just great seeing him get involved in our program. He is giving it his all. He just has to keep learning and plugging away and, hopefully, he will get better by the end of the year."

The final two senior members of the team are also first-year wrestlers, but that is because this is the first year McDonald County has offered girls' wrestling.

Jackie Grider and Kaylee Ebverley will compete on an exhibition basis as opportunities present themselves until the district tournament in February.

"Both of them have great potential," Factor said. "I wish we had three years with them after this season. I really think they stand a chance to qualify for state."

Sports on 12/26/2019