Jerry Wayne McCool Jr. and Tammie Dianna McCool to Lonnie Winkler II and Amanda Winkler. Sec. 23, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Carlos May and Maribel May to Lorenzo Gerardo Chavez Velasquez. Harmony Sub-division. Blk. 4, Lot 1 and Lot 2. McDonald County, Mo.

Sabrina A. Jordon and Melvin J. Jordon to Sabrina A. Jordon and Melvin J. Jordon. Sec. 5, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 83. McDonald County, Mo.

Patrick L. Livingston and Susan E. Livingston to Garden Homes, LLC. Sec. 34, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Angela Ewing, Jonathan Kirk and Angela Kirk to Emily Krol. Sec. 19, Twp. 23, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Alvin Yang to Kao Yang and Akia V. Yang. Sec. 4, Twp. 23, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Thomas E. Ward and Karen Ward to Superior Family Construction. Country Club Estates Sub-division. Blk. 3, Lot 12 and Lot 13. McDonald County, Mo.

Martin Elzey to Shelby Elzey and Janey Elzey. Sec. 2, Twp. 22, Rge. 30; Sec. 10, Twp. 22, Rge. 30 and Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Richard Hostetler and Susan Hostetler to Hostetler Investment LLC. Sec. 10, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Mary Ann Ranta to Ronald J. Masterson. Sec. 29, Twp. 22, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Donald Shane Reece and Angela Michelle Reece to James Simon and Konnie Potter. Victory Heights. Lot 1 through Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Samuel R. Tinsley. Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Michael Steven Jackson and Deborah Joyce Jackson to Betsy Scheffler. Sec. 21, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. Meadowlark Estates. Lot 15. McDonald County, Mo.

Arron Lee Hobart to The James and Neaomie Ryan Revocable Trust. Sec. 4, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

David C. McQuality and Denise McQuality to Jack Toney and Lillian Toney. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 174. McDonald County, Mo.

Cole G's Noel Mo, LLC to McD Coast 21, LLC. Sec. 15, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

