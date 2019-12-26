RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Dancers in a ballet class at Anderson Dance Academy practice their form on Dec. 4. The academy offers several types of dance classes.

Anderson Dance Academy is like a second home to some of its students, according to an instructor.

Owner Sandra Ables' history in dance goes back to when she was in high school. She was on the dance team with the Scarlet Spurs, now MC Pom. At 24, she took an adult dance class and has been dancing ever since.

Anderson Dance Academy was started 25 years ago by Susan Duncan. Ables joined in 1997 as a student, and Duncan asked her to get certified to teach. Ables became certified through Dance Masters of America. She took over the studio 10 years ago.

"I don't even like performing on stage. I like running things from behind the scenes," she said.

She hired her daughter, Eden LeGrand, after she graduated from high school. LeGrand is now part owner. She is the director of competitive teams.

Ables hired Beth Hickman for ballet two years ago. Hickman holds multiple certifications in Cecchetti ballet.

Shelly Capps teaches the recreational program, and Jeremy Allgood teaches the tumble program. Capps previously owned a dance studio, and Allgood worked for Universal Cheer Association. Jewell Parnell assists and teaches jazz.

The studio has company on Monday and Wednesday, recreational on Tuesday and tumble on Thursday. It takes dancers, ages three to 18. It will take them at 2 1/2 if potty-trained, Ables said. They have about 150 students, although that number fluctuates with students' involvement in sports.

The studio offers ballet, jazz, tap, hip hop, tumble, contemporary, lyrical and strength/conditioning.

"We try to instill not just dance," she said. "I have five interns and it's run like a job. They have to call in if they miss and they get paid an hourly fee."

Capps said they are instilling life skills, how to be a team player and how to be a responsible young adult.

"Just instilling life lessons I think is what we love here," she said.

Capps also noted they nurture one another.

Ables said, "If they need a hug or need to cry it out, we do that and then get back to work."

Capps said, "A lot of these kids feel like this is their second home."

Every year in June, the studio holds an annual recital at the McDonald County High School Performing Arts Center. The competitive team competes three times a year, and it goes to two workshops a year.

Ables said they have two girls on the Sugar Bears dance team at Missouri State University. A couple of others in the older group want to dance professionally, she said.

"When I took it over, I wanted to take it from a completely competitive to a more education-based and love, even. Not just, 'I have to win a trophy.' We love winning, but that's not the purpose," she said.

