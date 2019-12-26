Division I

The following cases were filed:

Bradley N. Gilmore vs. Hailey E. Nutting. Dissolution.

Stephanie D. Beaver vs. Robert E. Beaver. Dissolution.

Christopher J. McAfee vs. Natasha L. Mitchell. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Melissa Chavez. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Morgan J. Bray. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Lisa Harris. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Francisco E. Lopez Pulido. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Becky J. Mahurin. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Katelyn R. Morley. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tommas J. McGuire. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Samuel J. Bouvier. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Mandi D. Whitmore. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Burton Hunter. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Alexander T. Hayes-Martinez. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Ruth A. Snider vs. Michael H. Snider. Judgment of dissolution.

Jessica R. Berggren vs. Kathryn L. Berggren. Judgment of dissolution.

Ashlie J. Martin vs. Nicholas H. Martin. Judgment of dissolution.

Tawnie J. Beavers vs. Bryan D. Beavers. Judgment of dissolution.

Abdiqani Sharif vs. Sahra Sharif Hamud. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Nichole Elaine Canfield. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $246.

Sena Nicole Culotta. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Mason S. Haddock. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Jeremiah J. Rearrick. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Albert D. Sass. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Brian Sheets. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Victoria Sorenson. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Ronald D. Tipton. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Jennifer Willer. Suit on account.

Discover Bank vs. Pearl V. Williamson. Breach of contract.

Troy Capital LLC vs. Wihden Manuel et al. Contract -- other.

Bank of America vs. Harold Hodson et al. Unlawful detainer.

Spencer Dawdy vs. Carrie Box. Small claims over $100.

MM Finance LLC vs. Kevin Hickman. Suit on account.

MM Finance LLC vs. Falisa D. Smith. Suit on account.

Synchrony Bank vs. Charlene Stansberry. Contract/account (bulk).

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Sarah Giberti. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Paul Allen Williamson Jr. Domestic assault.

Jedidiah D. Schancer. Failed to equip motor carrier vehicle with/maintain required brake system.

Estefany Z. Maldonado. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kellie M. Hevelone. Trespassing.

Shalise D. Anderson. Trespassing.

Brian William Winters. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Jadyn J.B. Loudermilk. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ronald D. Tipton. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Michael W. Marchbanks. DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive on right half of roadway when sufficient width -- resulting in accident.

Alexander T. Hayes Martinez. DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive on right half of roadway when sufficient width -- resulting in accident.

Melissa Chavez. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Michael Jackson. Property damage.

Lee M. Hankins. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Morialee Roxanne Hollenbeck. Assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Cassie N. Long. Trespassing.

Jeramey G. Mitchell. Trespassing.

John Eric Lammey. Trespassing.

Glenn E. Brumback. Failed to yield after stopping to vehicle that entered intersection/so close to cause hazard.

Dashanda K. Linderer. Failed to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left.

Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Cecil H. Smith. Burglary, property damage and theft/stealing.

Troy Lee Stancell. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

George K. Clymer. Property damage.

Michelle J. Jones. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Elvis Joseph. Assault and property damage.

Ryan K. Magel. DWI -- alcohol.

Tabor L. Spencer. Domestic assault.

The following cases were heard:

Cascade Capital LLC vs. Andrea Doggett et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Cheyenne D. Brewer. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Timothy G. Carr et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Jamison S. Pryor et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Surgical Center LLC vs. Tiffany M. Intessimone. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. J.D. John. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Maria D. Mata. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12 LLC vs. Holly McMullin. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals vs. Sally Rhodes et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Lori Mae Byrd. Used siren/blue lamp on motor vehicle/other emergency equipment when not responding to bona fide emergency. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Gary D. Drum. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Four months incarceration jail.

Robert D. E. Gamble. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $379.50.

Leo D. Grubbs. Possession of up to 35 grams of a synthetic cannabinoid. Guilty plea. Fine of $279.50.

Brittany Hope Harlin. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

David Molina. Assault. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

David Molina Sr. Unlawful use of weapon -- carries concealed. Guilty plea. One year incarceration jail.

Kylee Makay Mouse. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Charlotte I. Nance. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $244.

Trevin C. Putnam. Counterfeiting. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Mitchell W. Sloan. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $199.70.

Dana K. Tuggle. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $154.50.

Skylar Lee Turnball. Fraudulent use of credit/debit device. Guilty plea. Fine of $279.50.

Austin T. Walker. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Charles Cole Wilson. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

Jeremy M. Witek. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $124.50.

Robert A. Wright II. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Tay Ya. DWI -- alcohol, driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Fine of $1,050. Two years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

Jared Anthony Lamontia. Statutory sodomy. Guilty plea. Eight years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Timothy Wayne Larimore. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

