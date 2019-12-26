Sign in
Briefs by Staff Report | December 26, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

Stella Sr Center Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dance on Friday evening, Dec. 27. The doors open at 6 p.m., with the dance starting at 7 p.m. The band playing is Timberline Country and there is a $5 cover charge. Refreshments are available all evening. Bring finger foods to share at break time. Please call 417-628-3314 or 476-3079 for information.

White Rock Fire Dept. Annual Meeting

The annual meeting of the White Rock Fire Department will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Station 1, located at 3129 Rains Road in Jane.

Foot Clinic at Senior Center

A foot clinic will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, at the McDonald County Senior Center. Appointments must be made in advance. Contact Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511 with questions or to schedule an appointment.

McDonald County Senior Center Activities --

Lunch is served five days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel. All seniors are welcome. The senior center also provides music for all to enjoy every third Saturday of the month. For more information, call Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511.

A head cook position is open at the Senior Center in Noel. The head cook prepares meals for the Center, purchases food, maintains records and performs other cleaning and sanitation duties, as well as follows all nutrition policies. If interested, call Stephanie Denham at the Area Agency on Aging, Region X, at 417-781-7562, or Louine Gardner at the McDonald County Senior Center, at 417-475-3511.

