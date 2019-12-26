Filing for open positions in the April 7, 2020, General Municipal Election began Tuesday, Dec. 17, and closes Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Available are offices from a variety of area school boards, local governments and water districts.

Filing can be completed at the main office for the entity of the seat, during regular business hours. All establishments are required to remain open until 5 p.m. on the final day of filing.

Absentee balloting begins Feb. 25 and must be submitted -- via mail, fax, or in-office -- by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25. Voters can apply to receive an absentee ballot from the county clerk's office either in person or by fax. After application forms are completed, they are to be returned to the county clerk's office for processing, after which an absentee ballot can be secured. For more information, call 417-223-7512.

Voters casting an absentee ballot must provide a legitimate reason for doing so. Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft's website lists the following as valid reasons for voting absentee:

• Absence on election day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which such voter is registered to vote;

• Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability;

• Employment as an election authority, as a member of an election authority, or by an election authority at a location other than such voter's polling place; and

• Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained.

The following is a list of seats available on area boards of education. Names of the current incumbents are listed. All school board positions are for three-year terms unless otherwise noted.

• McDonald County School Board -- Scott Goldstein, Jeff Cooper and Beth Buckingham. Goldstein has filed for re-election, while Bobby Parish, Angie Reece and John Carlin are seeking seats on the board.

• Neosho School Board -- Kim Wood, Brett Day and David Steele. Wood and Steele have filed for re-election, while Melissa Wright and Kevin Butler are seeking seats on the board.

• East Newton School Board -- At the time of publication, school officials were not available to provide information on open positions.

• Wheaton School Board -- Lewis Royer, Joe Brattin and Tony Ball. Royer has filed for re-election.

• Seneca School Board -- At the time of publication, school officials were not available to provide information on open positions.

• Southwest R-V School Board -- Doug Henry, Terry Meek and Ruth Henderson.

Municipal openings with incumbent names are listed. All are for two-year terms unless otherwise noted:

• Anderson (8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday - Friday) -- Mayor, John Sellers; East Ward Alderman, David Roark; West Ward Alderman, Don Hines. Sellers has filed for re-election and Rusty Wilson has filed for Mayor.

• Noel (9 a.m. until noon; 1 to 4 p.m. Monday - Friday) -- North Ward Alderman, Jim Boston; South Ward Alderman, William Rose; West Ward Alderman, Lonnie Huckabey; Marshal, Randy Wilson; Judge, Robert Barth. Wilson and Barth have filed for re-election.

• Lanagan (8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday) -- All alderman positions are at-large. At the time of publication, city officials were not available to provide information on open positions.

• Goodman (7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday - Friday) -- North Ward Alderman, Calvin Wilson; South Ward Alderman, Beth Hallmark; Judge, Clyde Davidson.

• Pineville (8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday - Friday) -- North Ward Alderman, Scott Dennis; South Ward Alderman, Shirley "Sam" Alps; Mayor, Gregg Sweeten; Marshal, Chris Owens; Tax Collector, Kathy Underwood. Sweeten has filed for re-election.

• Southwest City (8 a.m. until noon; 1 to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday) -- East Ward Alderman, Gloria Armstrong, and West Ward Alderman, Karen Wallgren.

Rural water district positions are all for three-year terms, set up by sub-districts:

• Rural Water District No. 1 (7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday - Friday) -- Sub-district 2, Vernon Keene.

• Rural Water District No. 2 (8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Mondays, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday - Friday) -- Sub-district 1; Lonnie Nageotte; Sub-district 2, John Freese.

• Rural Water District No. 3 (call 417-762-7167 for times to register) -- At the time of publication, officials were not available to provide information on open positions.

General News on 12/26/2019