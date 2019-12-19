Sales tax receipts for August 2019, when compared to 2018 receipts for the same time period, show that revenue increased throughout McDonald County with scattered revenue decreases in Pineville, Southwest City and Goodman.

Sales tax receipts for August, distributed in September, are listed first below. They are followed by last year's figures, with the difference between the two, whether an increase or decrease, listed last.

McDonald County

• General Revenue -- $107,073.22; $103,525.98; up $3,547.24

• Road and Bridge -- $107,073.22; $103,525.96; up $3,547.26

• Law Enforcement -- $107,073.21; $103,525.96; up $3,547.25

• Emergency Communication -- $100,509.69; $97,929.70; up $2,579.99

Pineville

• General Revenue -- $7,355.42; $9,766.67; down $2,411.25

• Capital Improvement -- $7,746.65; $7,236.51; up $510.14

Anderson

• General Revenue -- $33,064.97; $31,360.97; up $1,704

• Transportation -- $15,750.92; $15,035.92; up $715

Noel

• General Revenue -- $26,734.98; $24,465.77; up $2,269.21

• Transportation -- $12,878.14; $11,654.44; up $1,223.70

• Capital Improvement -- $10,025.80; $9,174.76; up $851.04

• Fire Protection -- $6,683.81; $6,116.44; up $567.37

Southwest City

• General Revenue -- $14,985.36; $9,821.28; up $5,164.08

• Fire Protection -- $3,664.59; $2,389.28; up $1,275.31

• Capital Improvement -- $5,802.47; $14,435.65; down $8,633.18

• Local Option Use Tax -- $3,050.78; $3,242.25; down $191.47

• Motor Vehicle Tax -- $3,698.47; $3,220.56; up $477.91

Goodman

• General Revenue -- $6,674.81; $6,803.94; down $129.13

