MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Corner Stone 4-H Club took the town by storm on two wheels with their parade of bicycles covered in garland, lights and ornaments.

Near-freezing temperatures and intermittent mist didn't dampen the holiday spirit in Southwest City. Parade-goers lined both sides of Main Street as the 2019 Southwest City Christmas Parade marched on.

Rick and Melissa Lance were recognized as this year's parade marshals. Rick is Southwest City's assistant chief of police, and Melissa serves as the director of the Southwest City Senior Center. The couple enjoys being involved in the community and spending time with their two sons and grandsons.

General News on 12/19/2019