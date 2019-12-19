Roger Lee Goff

Nov. 17, 1949

Dec. 12, 2019

Roger Lee Goff, 70, of Anderson, Mo., died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born Nov. 17, 1949, in Jane, Mo., to Jesse and Georgia (Kirch) Goff. He married Lisa Porter Sept. 12, 1971, in Jane. He served in the United States Army in the Vietnam War. He worked construction for Lena Pope Home in Fort Worth, Texas, and for Porter Construction. He enjoyed fishing and gardening.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gabriel Goff; siblings, Bobby Goff, Kenneth Goff, Bill Goff and Eulah Walker.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Goff of the home; two children, Jeffrey Goff (Kristi) of Bulverde, Texas, Teresa Akehurst (Greg) of Anderson; four siblings, Jackie W. "Sonny" Goff of Watts, Okla., Mary L. Goff of Enid, Okla., Lilly B. Olson of Neosho, Dollie M. Blevins of Fort Worth, Texas; and five grandchildren

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home with Paul Keel officiating.

Gertrud Juliana James

Dec. 28, 1926

Dec. 8, 2019

Gertrud Juliana James, 92, of Pineville, Mo., died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at McDonald County Living Center in Anderson, Mo.

She was born Dec. 28, 1926, in Gersfeld, Germany, to the late Kurt and Helene Bressel. She was raised and attended school in Germany. On April 8, 1954, in Germany, she married a young serviceman, Jimmie James. They left Germany in 1965 and moved to Pineville. Besides being a homemaker, Gertrud worked several years as a CNA, retiring in 1996 from Concordia Care Center in Bella Vista, Ark. She enjoyed cooking, caring for her animals, crocheting and knitting. She was a member of the Noel Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jimmie James, on Jan. 26, 1985; three children, Glenna, Jesse and Kurt James; two grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Bressel.

Survivors are her three children, Maria Regier of Springfield, Karin Stark of Southwest City, and Denise Rawls (John Payne) of Bella Vista; and 13 grandchildren.

Funeral services were held graveside Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery in Joplin, Mo., with John Payne officiating.

Arrangements were by Thornhill-Dillon Mortuary in Joplin, Mo.

Alford Ray Lewis

March 26, 1927

Dec. 14, 2019

Alford Ray Lewis, 92, of Pineville, Mo., died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo.

He was born March 26, 1927, in Pineville to Orval and Blanche (Akehurst) Lewis. He attended school in Pineville. On May 21, 1947, he married Neirene Harriet Ash in Pineville, and they resided in Idaho and Kansas before returning home to Pineville in 1958. He worked for Eagle Picher in Joplin for several years and retired as a greens keeper at the Bella Vista Golf Course. He enjoyed farming, gardening and woodworking; he was a member of the Valley View Church in Pineville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 64 years, Neirene Harriet Lewis; two great-grandchildren, Kody Long and Graydon Lammers; four brothers, John Henry, Carl, Lonnie and Teddy Lewis; and a son-in-law, Mike Kelly.

He is survived by two daughters, Phyllis Cooper (Jack) of Neosho, and Della Kelly of Pineville; four sons, Donald Lewis (Dianna) of Springfield, Gerald Lewis (Elethy) of Springfield, Wayne Lewis (Teresa) of Avilla, and Carl Lewis (Deborah) of Goodman; 15 grandchildren; a brother, Frankie Lewis (DeeDee) of Pineville; and four sisters, Ruth Drake of Twin Falls, Idaho, Irene Coddington (Bill) of Ft. Sumner, N.M., Carla Drew (Bob) of Hiwassee, Ark., and Anna McCool of Pineville.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Scott Leonard officiating. Burial will follow in the Jane Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Linda Ruth Stillions

March 9, 1951

Dec. 13, 2019

Linda Ruth Stillions, 68, of Southwest City, Mo., died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born March 9, 1951, in Neosho, Mo., to Victor Sr. and Bonnie Mae (McMahan) Stillions. She was raised in Noel and was a 1969 graduate of McDonald County High School. She worked in healthcare throughout her life and caring for the elderly was her passion. She retired in May of 2019 from Brookfield Assisted Living Center in Bella Vista, Ark. She enjoyed crocheting and word puzzles.

Survivors include her husband, Rick Outhier of the home; two children, Stephanie Smith (Jim) of Siloam Springs, Ark., and Aaron Carlton of Southwest City; five grandchildren; and three siblings, Victor Stillions Jr., Vickie Davis, both of Noel, and Patsy Stancell of Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Marilyn O'Brien officiating. Burial will follow in the Tracy Cemetery.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Missouri.

