More than 1,600 people came to see the Kansas City Southern Holiday Express when it rolled into town Saturday afternoon.

In spite of cold, damp weather, tens and tens of parents and children already were lined up within the first 20 minutes of the train's arrival.

Goodman Mayor Greg Richmond said his son, Michael, was on hand to watch people enjoy the holiday train. Michael was the driving force in bringing the train to Goodman for a repeat performance. The train came to town in 2016.

As people lined up to see the train, Richmond said he hoped train officials would continue to bring the Christmas train for years and years to come for children to enjoy.

Earlier that afternoon, the little town celebrated with a Christmas parade filled with floats, horses, the Neosho High School Marching Band and Santa waving to children from a Goodman fire truck.

"It's great that it worked out so that we had the parade and the train on the same day," Richmond said. "It's been quite a day."

In Noel, several children were on hand to compete in the Little Miss and Mr. Noel Christmas Pageant.

The city of Noel hosted the pageant as a way to bring the community together, officials previously said.

The pageant took place before the 2 p.m. Christmas parade, which featured the theme,"Christmas Around the World."

City officials have hustled to beautify the town for the holiday season. During a recent city council meeting, street superintendent Chris Craig received several compliments about the decorations that line Main Street.

Craig said he worked hard to make the town more attractive for the season.

On Saturday, those on hand for the parade were able to see that hard work displayed as a backdrop to the parade. Several floats, the ROTC, the McDonald County High School Marching Band and Santa and Mrs. Claus atop the Noel fire truck were just some of the parade's participants.

City officials posted on social media that the parade had 24 entries. Several people said it was the best Noel Christmas parade they've seen in several years, officials said.

