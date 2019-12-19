Neosho claimed a 45-34 win over McDonald County on Dec. 14 in the championship game of the Monett Freshman Boys' Basketball Tournament.

The Wildcats led just 15-11 at halftime but outscored McDonald County 30-23 in the second half to seal the win.

Jack Parnell scored 11 points and Dalton McClain had 10 to lead the Mustangs, followed by Weston Gordon with eight and Sterling Woods with five.

McDonald County opened the tournament with a 37-31 win over Monett.

The Mustangs built a 21-6 lead at halftime before Monett used a 25-16 advantage in the second half to make the game close.

McClain led the Mustangs with 17 points. Rounding out the scoring for McDonald County were Parnell with seven points, Gordon five and Woods and Isaac Behm with four each.

McDonald County cruised to a 55-19 win over Aurora in the semifinals after building a 36-7 lead at halftime.

McDonald County was led by Woods with 16 points and Behm with 10, followed by McClain with nine points, Gordon eight, Kasen Hahn five, Parnell four and Jaxson Harrell three.

