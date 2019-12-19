RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Levi Smith throws Reeds Spring's Tyler Nance to the mat on the way to a pin in their 126-pound match on Dec. 10 at MCHS. McDonald County won the dual, 66-9.

Jack Teague was the only member of the McDonald County High School wrestling team to win all five of his matches at the CJ Classic Wrestling Tournament on Dec. 14 at Carl Junction High School.

The tournament was formatted as a dual tournament, with the Mustangs winning one of its five dual matches.

The Mustangs opened the tournament by dropping a 39-31 decision to Seneca.

Picking up wins for McDonald County were Levi Smith (pin, 126 pounds), Oscar Ortiz (pin, 132 pounds), Jordan Meador (9-3 decision, 138 pounds), Colter Vick (pin, 145 pounds), Teague (10-1 decision, 160 pounds) and Juan Morales (pin, 220 pounds).

Next, McDonald County fell to Webb City by a 39-28 margin.

Smith and Teague won by pin, as did Blaine Ortiz (106 pounds). Oscar Ortiz claimed a 10-1 decision, while McCoy Ikosia won by forfeit.

McDonald County picked up its only win in its next match, a 42-30 win over Raytown South.

Winning by pin for the Mustangs were Blaine Ortiz, Smith, Oscar Ortiz and Vick. Winning by forfeit were Cross Spencer (132 pounds), Teague and William Mitchell (195 pounds).

Nixa claimed a 60-18 win in the final pool match, limiting the Mustangs' three wins by pin from Oscar Ortiz, Meador and Teague.

In the seventh-place match, McDonald County dropped a 36-30 decision to Ladue Horton Watkins.

Blaine Ortiz, Vick and Teague won by pin. Mitchell and Ikosia won by forfeit.

Oscar Ortiz dropped a 6-4 decision to Jacob Mann, a two-time state finalist.

Springfield Catholic

McDonald County hosted a quadrangular on Dec. 10 with Springfield Catholic, Springfield Hillcrest and Reeds Spring.

The Mustangs won all three of its duals, beginning with a 66-12 win over Catholic.

Meador won by pin in the only match the Mustangs won other than by forfeit. Picking up forfeit wins were Blaine Ortiz, Eh Doh Say, Ryan Donica, Spencer, Oscar Ortiz, Vick, Junior Teriek, Teague, Alberto Valdez and Mitchell.

Springfield Hillcrest

McDonald County followed with a 63-12 win over Springfield Hillcrest.

Picking up wins by pin were Blaine Ortiz, Say, Donica, Smith, Oscar Ortiz, Meador, Vick and Teriek. Winning by forfeit were Teague and Morales, while Ikosia claimed a 7-6 decision.

Reeds Spring

In its final match of the night, McDonald County defeated Reeds Spring by a 66-9 score. Winning by pin for the Mustangs were Blaine Ortiz, Smith, Spencer, Oscar Ortiz, Vick, Teriek and Teague. Winning by forfeit were Say, Mitchell, Morales and Ikosia.

McDonald County hosts a girls tournament on Dec. 20 and a junior varsity tournament on Dec. 21. The varsity team's next action is the Kinloch Classic on Jan. 3-4 in Springfield.

Sports on 12/19/2019