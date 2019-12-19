The McDonald County eighth grade girls' basketball team beat Neosho 29-8 on Dec. 12 to win consolation honors of the Wild West Tournament held at Joplin North Middle School.

Carlee Cooper scored nine points and Natalie Gillming added eight to lead the Lady Mustangs. Rounding out the scoring for McDonald County were Nevaeh Dodson with five points, Katelynn Townsend three and Anna Clarkson and Jacie Freencken two each.

Neosho

In regular-season action, McDonald County claimed a 38-14 win over Neosho on Dec. 9.

Gillming led three Lady Mustangs in double figures with 11 points. Townsend and Cooper added 10 each, while Dodson, Clarkson and Lily Cunningham had two each and Frencken one.

Neosho claimed a 17-11 win in the B game.

Yarecci Quintero and Corina Holland scored three points each to lead McDonald County, followed by Cunningham, Grace Walthall two each and Neveah Sontag one.

Monett

McDonald County hosted Monett on Dec. 13, but Monett only played a B game.

Holland scored 10 points to lead the Lady Mustangs to a 21-19 overtime win.

Cunningham added five points, Sontag had three, Quintero two and Marley Stark one.

McDonald County improved to 10-2 for the season heading into the Big 8 Conference tournament.

Seventh Grade

The McDonald County seventh grade girls' basketball team fell to Nevada 26-19 in the third-place game of the Wild West Tournament.

Rylee Anderson scored 10 points to lead McDonald County, while Kara Montgomery had the other nine points.

Neosho

On Dec. 9, McDonald avenged an earlier loss to Neosho in the Wild West Tournament with a 21-17 win.

Vivanne Latham scored nine points to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Anderson and Montgomery with four points each and Anissa Ramirez and Hailey Rose with two each.

Neosho claimed a 16-5 win in the B game.

Shylynn Deering and KeeLee Pearson scored two points each and Maddie Allison had one to account for the Lady Mustangs points.

McDonald County is 6-4 for the season heading into the conference tournament.

Sports on 12/19/2019