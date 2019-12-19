Malsoi Sosef and Gunner Cooper were the lone champions from McDonald County at the Big 8 Conference Junior High Wrestling Tournament held Dec. 14 at Nevada High School.

Cooper went 5-0 at 120 pounds, while Sosef won his championship with a 2-0 record at 180 pounds.

Tyler Rothrock went 4-1 to take second at 95 pounds, while Trey Hardin (1-2) was third at 141 pounds and Reiud Meyer (1-2) was third at 200 pounds.

Rounding out the results for McDonald County were Kaden Price, 0-3, 80 pounds, DNP; Tristan Burton, 0-2, 105 pounds, third; Ayden Ball, 2-3, 110 pounds, DNP; J.T. Clemons, 0-4, 134 pounds, DNP; Alex Bogart, 1-4, 165 pounds, DNP; Tafavi Ruan, 0-3, 285 pounds, DNP.

In B brackets, A.K. Eliam was 2-0 to win at 285 pounds while Guadualupe Rodriguez went 2-3 at 134 pounds and did not place.

Jaslyn Benhumea was McDonald County's lone girl entrant. She was 0-2 at 100 pounds girls to take third.

