Every Advent season, we sing this beautiful hymn, "Hark, The Herald Angels Sing," written by Charles Wesley in 1739. This hymn still speaks to us today. Hear the words!

HARK! Does anyone have a clue as to what this word means? Don't feel bad -- I didn't either. "Hark" means, "Listen up, people; pay close attention to what I have to say, it's very important!" Alas, we are not good listeners. The ungodly in this world don't want to hear about God. A lot of people have a "hearing" loss; their hearts are so hardened and their minds are so tightly closed that they wouldn't hear the "good news" even if it were announced by angels. Plus, life for all of us is so hectic and noisy that we are unable to hear, even if the message is from God.

HERALD! What in the world is a "herald?" A "herald" is an official messenger; in this case, a royal messenger from the King-of-kings. ANGELS are God's messengers to us. An angel appeared to some humble shepherds, saying, "I have a special announcement from Almighty God -- so listen up and pay attention! For to you, and to all peoples, is born right now in Bethlehem -- a Savior, the Messiah you've been expecting. You'll find him lying in a manger, clothed in swaddling bands." As an added emphasis, an Angel Choir sang: "Glory to God in the highest -- and peace on earth to those with whom God is pleased."

So, Wesley would write: "Glory to the new-born King..." The Babe in Bethlehem is, in fact, God-in-the-flesh! He deserves our reverence and respect, our adoration and praise, our faithfulness and obedience. "Peace on earth..." Through Him, we shall experience peace and mercy and reconciliation. Christ came to bring about reconciliation between God and man; to bring back together that which has been separated. When Adam and Eve sinned, they caused a wide chasm to form between themselves and God, erected a giant wall to be built between the human and the Divine. Having caused these things, they were powerless to correct them. God, moreover, continued to love them/us. That's why He sent Jesus Christ to us: Christ atoned for our sins through His sacrifice on the cross; he broke down the wall and bridged the chasm that separated us from our heavenly Father. Now, we have open access to God; nothing stands between us, we are now at-one with God! We continue to reap the benefits of His atonement: A). He restores us to our original form; "Adam's likeness now efface -- Stamp Thine image in its place; Second Adam from above, reinstate us in Thy love!" B). He restores all creation to its original design: "Now display Thy saving power; ruined nature now restore." Sinful Adam, corrupted and polluted all creation. By Christ's atoning sacrifice, all nature is being renewed -- Eden, in all its beauty and wonder, is re-emerging. Christ's coming is the best news ever!

Just as angels proclaimed God's message of "good news" long ago, might it be possible that God might choose us to be "Herald Angels" to say to all, "Listen up, people -- Breaking News! The invisible God has become visible in the Babe-of-Bethlehem! Come and join us as we bow before Him in adoration and praise, as we offer Him ourselves, and as we invite him to rule over our daily lives!"

If His coming isn't "good news," I don't know what is!

Don Kuehle is a retired United Methodist minister who lives in Jackson. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Religion on 12/19/2019