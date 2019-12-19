The Goodman City Council will discuss possible legal action at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at city hall. The meeting was originally scheduled for Tuesday night, Dec. 15, but was canceled late that afternoon.

Agenda posted on the city of Goodman's newly relaunched Facebook page said the second order of business in the city council meeting is to call for a closed session, pursuant to RSMO, Section 610.021, Section (1).

That section deals with "legal actions, causes of action or litigation involving a public governmental body and any confidential or privileged communications between a public governmental body or its representatives and its attorneys and Section (1) individually identifiable personnel records, performance ratings or records pertaining to employees or applicants for employment, except that this exemption shall not apply to the names, positions, salaries and lengths of service of officers and employees of public agencies once they are employed as such, and the names of private sources donating or contributing money to the salary of a chancellor or president at all public colleges and universities in the state of Missouri and the amount of money contributed by the source."

The agenda states that city officials will then return from the closed session and announce any decisions made.

On Tuesday afternoon, Goodman Mayor Greg Richmond said he could not name the person for whom the closed session is organized.

Other agenda items include approval of the 2020 budget and a citizens' survey.

