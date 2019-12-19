Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Emily R. Bowman. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Second Round Sub, LLC vs. Jocelyn Gabriola. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Dakota D. Fears et al. Unlawful detainer.

Sherman Kinyon vs. Chris Harris et al. Rent and possession.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Michelle Daniels. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Sandy Richardson. Suit on account.

Discover Bank vs. Janell P. Baughman. Breach of contract.

Arvest Bank vs. Heather Eastburn. Breach of contract.

Natalie Becknell vs. John McClary. Property damage.

Discover Bank vs. Daniel Davidson. Breach of contract.

Bell Management, Inc. vs. Casandra Carpenter et al. Rent and possession.

OneMain Financial Group, LLC vs. Robert Claxton. Suit on account.

OneMain Financial Group, LLC vs. Daniel Hudson. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Cynthia Sutherland. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Talisha Hudson. Suit on account.

Discover Bank vs. Edward Meerwald. Breach of contract.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Merlina Manuel. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Serlynn Jason. Suit on account.

American Express National Bank vs. Devan Schmit. Breach of contract.

Freeman Health System vs. Rodney M. Boman. Suit on account.

Kingston Farley vs. Elk River Floats Wayside Campground. Wrongful death.

State of Missouri:

Ronny Bill. Trespassing and property damage.

Debra L. Scranton. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Cassie R. Brown. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally.

Steve L. Futch. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally.

Nancy S. Chilan Freeman. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally.

David T. Surface. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally.

Colton Murry. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Amanda Kay McGonigal. Passing bad check.

Aaron W. Bullard. Domestic assault.

Gene Thomas Haynes. Passing bad check.

Deon Andre M. Solis. Theft/stealing.

Kiah N. Whyte. Theft/stealing.

Tay Ya. DWI -- alcohol, driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Bayron Vejaran. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Guillermo D. Villatoro Lopez. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Felonies:

Matthew Evan Catlin. Passing bad check.

Shawna Longnecker. Passing bad check.

Marc Pratley. Passing bad check.

Steston L. Grantham. Burglary.

Vernon Paul Fields Jr. Unlawful possession of a firearm.

Armando Martinez. Endangering the welfare of a child.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.

General News on 12/19/2019