After learning a fire engine requires a new engine during the Dec. 10 meeting, the Southwest City Board of Alderman chose to make a down payment towards a new vehicle and approach CornerStone Bank regarding interest rates on a loan.

According to unapproved minutes of the meeting, Fire Chief Shane Clark informed the council that Engine 1 is in worse shape than initially believed. He was advised to purchase a new engine at a cost of $20,000.

Council members discussed possible means of purchasing a vehicle and voted to put a down payment of $7,500 towards a completely new truck rather than a new engine.

The council also unanimously approved the proposed water and proposed wastewater budgets for 2020.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported, since the last meeting, the department has responded to four medical calls, one weather-related call and two motor vehicle accidents involving semis as well as assist with one mutual aid fire.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has issued five tickets, assisted with two lock-outs, responded to one motor vehicle accident and provided assistance to surrounding departments four times.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported the street department has erected Christmas decorations throughout town and poured a concrete pad for a recently-acquired emergency generator.

He said the water department has identified the leak in the line crossing Honey Creek although the line is still pending repair.

Clark noted that he has been refraining from hauling sludge from the wastewater treatment plant but action needs to be taken in the near future.

The council discussed quotes for employee health insurance. City Clerk Krystal Austen was asked to contact Corner Stone Insurance and Nevont to secure quotes on a $2,500 deductible with employees paying a portion of the premium.

A lengthy discussion was held regarding the city's current utility billing software. Public Works Director Clark told the council that the system is "almost impossible to navigate around and get any results." He said connections, disconnections and adjustments are time-consuming. Clerk Austen provided information on other utility billing software products that are being used in the area.

The council voted to use Thoroughbred Systems, of Topeka, Kan., as the new utility billing software company. The cost is $1,600 for five years of support with a necessary eight hours of training at $60 per hour for two people.

In other business, the council:

• Agreed to hire William McCaffree of Nevada, Mo., as the project attorney for the upcoming proposed water system project;

• Voted to discontinue use of the city credit card for utility payments;

• Approved employee holidays for 2020;

• Paid bills in the amount of $22,851.49.

General News on 12/19/2019