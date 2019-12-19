This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Dec. 9

Meghan Paige McAnally, 23, Anderson, failure to register motor vehicle

Robert E'Lee McIain, 44, Joplin, theft/stealing

Angel Alex Miranda, 26, Noel, passing bad check

Dec. 10

Vernon Paul Fields Jr., 31, Noel, contempt of court

Skyler Lee Turnbull, 21, Noel, fraudulent use of credit/debit device

Dec. 11

Leo Everett Blevins, 39, Rocky Comfort, failure to register motor vehicle, domestic assault, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Brenda S. Gallman, 66, Grove, Okla., tampering with motor vehicle

Jason Floyd Goodnight, 36, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Kyle James Jones, 23, Anderson, DWI - alcohol, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and open container

Eric Jacob Luttrell, 27, Anderson, delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail except with written prescription and assault

Adam Ismail Shogar, 32, no address given, miscellaneous weapon violation

Jacob Power Stracener, 26, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Alberto Ismael Vasquez, 26, Anderson, forgery

Vickie Lynn Ward, 54, Anderson, failure to register motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Dec. 12

Damion Chad Moore, 35, Rogers, Ark., assault

Dec. 13

Keasha Darlene Brandenburg, 25, no address given, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, burglary and miscellaneous ordinance violation

Craig Alan Carter, 45, Goodman, probation violation

Nathaniel Jade Harvey, 41, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle

Ryan Adam Ware, 27, Grove, Okla., robbery

Dec. 14

Cory Duane Adams, 32, Anderson, defective equipment and shoplifting

Ahmed Sharif, 34, Noel, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner

