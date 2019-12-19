This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Dec. 9
Meghan Paige McAnally, 23, Anderson, failure to register motor vehicle
Robert E'Lee McIain, 44, Joplin, theft/stealing
Angel Alex Miranda, 26, Noel, passing bad check
Dec. 10
Vernon Paul Fields Jr., 31, Noel, contempt of court
Skyler Lee Turnbull, 21, Noel, fraudulent use of credit/debit device
Dec. 11
Leo Everett Blevins, 39, Rocky Comfort, failure to register motor vehicle, domestic assault, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Brenda S. Gallman, 66, Grove, Okla., tampering with motor vehicle
Jason Floyd Goodnight, 36, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Kyle James Jones, 23, Anderson, DWI - alcohol, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and open container
Eric Jacob Luttrell, 27, Anderson, delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail except with written prescription and assault
Adam Ismail Shogar, 32, no address given, miscellaneous weapon violation
Jacob Power Stracener, 26, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Alberto Ismael Vasquez, 26, Anderson, forgery
Vickie Lynn Ward, 54, Anderson, failure to register motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Dec. 12
Damion Chad Moore, 35, Rogers, Ark., assault
Dec. 13
Keasha Darlene Brandenburg, 25, no address given, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, burglary and miscellaneous ordinance violation
Craig Alan Carter, 45, Goodman, probation violation
Nathaniel Jade Harvey, 41, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle
Ryan Adam Ware, 27, Grove, Okla., robbery
Dec. 14
Cory Duane Adams, 32, Anderson, defective equipment and shoplifting
Cory Duane Adams, 32, Anderson, defective equipment and shoplifting

Ahmed Sharif, 34, Noel, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner
