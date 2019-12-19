After hearing the schematic design price on the field house at its Dec. 12 meeting, the McDonald County R-1 Board of Education decided to put the project on hold.

The board learned from Paragon, its architect for the project, that the field house is estimated to cost $2,972,500. The planned renovations to the high school gym, which will turn the stage area into a weight room, were estimated to cost $1,463,700. The board decided to move forward with the renovation on the gym and to put the field house project on hold.

Jessica Struckhoff of Paragon updated the board on progress on the Noel Primary School safe room project. She said all slab utilities are in and workers are installing steel. Completion is still on track, she said.

Rebecca Pullen gave a presentation about an overnight adventure at the Wonders of Wildlife Museum for the International Club. She reported 16 students will get tickets to both the museum and the aquarium, along with dinner, breakfast and a scavenger hunt. The event is paid for by a grant provided by the Ozarks Foundation, she said. The board approved the event.

Assistant Superintendent Angie Brewer gave a presentation on the district's APR data.

Assistant Superintendent Joy Hardridge gave a presentation on the district's health program. She said in the past year there have been 31,572 visits, which involve everything from minor cuts and scratches to broken arms. The district has dealt with a lot of mumps this year. The health department reports 55 confirmed cases in the county, of whom 20 are students and four are staff, she said. There are also 26 pending results. Almost 1,000 vaccinations have been given in McDonald County. Hardridge said students have created handwashing posters and a video and the health department provided hand sanitizer.

Superintendent Mark Stanton said the district has tried to provide educational services to those students who have been home sick with mumps.

Stanton presented the board with an option to rebid its contract with Opaa, its food service provider, or amend the contract, in light of the minimum wage increase to $9.45 an hour starting in January 2020. Stanton said the district's attorney approved amending the contract through June 30 but no longer. The board voted to amend the contract through June 30.

Stanton reported, after sending out a bid for a new Jeep for him to drive, the district received a bid of $33,962. Stanton asked the board for permission to see if he could get a competitive price in the county and for the ability to negotiate and complete the sale before the next board meeting. The board approved.

General News on 12/19/2019