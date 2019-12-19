At its meeting Tuesday, the Pineville Board of Aldermen approved replacing parts for lift station two.

Public Works Superintendent Chris Tinsley reported that the check valves at the lift station had gone bad. He said the check valves are what keep the fluid flowing in one direction. The board approved replacing valves and parts at a price of $4,501.

Also discussed was the annual Christmas lights contest. Mayor Gregg Sweeten said no homes entered this year, which was unusual, however, Thanksgiving was late and some people had illness in their families. The license bureau entered the contest and was the winner for businesses again this year, Sweeten said.

Sweeten also told the board that Marshal Chris Owens had been talking to the city of Anderson about the Tahoe that Owens drives. The city of Anderson might want it for its K9 vehicle. Owens said the Tahoe is a 2009 model and runs well but has a lot of miles on it. Sweeten said Anderson had its city council meeting on the same night and would likely be discussing purchasing the Tahoe at a price of $8,500. The board approved the sale, if offered.

Sweeten said the board put some money in the 2020 budget for another police vehicle as well. There was also a discussion about possibly purchasing a new truck for the police department and getting rid of an old one, but no action was taken.

The board also passed a resolution relating to the water and sewer account. City Clerk Melissa Ziemianin explained the water and sewer account operates as an independent entity and borrowed money from the city. The city waived the funds so that the account does not have to pay the city back, since it is part of the city. The board waived $163,754 for 2016, $502,037 for 2017 and $863,887 for 2018. Totals for this year will not be available until the city is audited next year.

In other business, the board paid bills in the amount of $92,019 and passed the 2020 budget.

General News on 12/19/2019