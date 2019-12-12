Donald Lee Cook

Jan. 11, 1942

Dec. 5, 2019

Donald Lee Cook (Jody), 77, of Anderson, Mo., died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at his home after a long battle with cancer.

He was born Jan. 11, 1942, in Anderson to Ora Ray Cook and Ena Mildred (Arnall) Cook. He was raised in Anderson and graduated from Anderson High School in 1960. He was a construction worker throughout his life. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and nature lover. On Oct. 29, 1973, he married Carolyn Ward, and she survives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Ronald Dean, Jimmie Dale and Jerry Eugene; one granddaughter, Brandi Brumley; one great-grandson, Braylon Brumley; and one son-in-law, Scott Brumley.

Survivors include four daughters, Tammy Walker (Scott) of Pineville, Brenda Spears of Anderson, Rhonda Flood (Dennis) of Anderson, and Teresa Wall (Mark) of Goodman; two sons, Jody Cook (Tara) of Pineville and Rick Ward (Janice) of Joplin; three brothers, Darrell Cook (Sherry) of Burleson, Texas, Larry Cook (Donna) and Floyd Cook, all of Anderson; one sister, Dixie Taylor of Anderson; and 22 grandchildren.

Services will be held at Cove Mission of Hope Church in Lanagan, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cove Mission of Hope Church P.O. Box 18, Lanagan, MO 64847.

Curtis Todd Jordan

May 7, 1962

Dec. 4, 2019

Curtis Todd "Curt" Jordan, 57, of Anderson, Mo., died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo., after a sudden illness.

He was born May 7, 1962, in Nebraska City, Neb., to Robert and Marguerite (Jenkins) Jordan. He was raised in Nebraska City and was a 1980 graduate of Nebraska City High School. He served four years in the U.S. Navy. He returned to Nebraska and was employed by the Nebraska State Department of Corrections in the administrative division for 33 years. He retired in 2017 and moved to Anderson. He enjoyed floating Indian Creek, fishing with his brothers and watching Husker and Chiefs football.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Jordan; and a brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Trudy Jordan.

Survivors include his wife, Wendy Jordan of the home; six children, Curtis Scott Jordan of Fayetteville, N.C., Peter Jordan (Amanda) of Hope Mills, N.C., Summer Clark and fiancé, Erik Blase, of Lake St. Louis, Mo., Becca Clark and fiancé, David Caruso, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, Angel Rodriguez (Alan) of Alma, Mich., and Amber Zimmerman (Timothy) of Crescent, Iowa; nine grandchildren; his mother, Marge Jordan of Nebraska City; a sister, Margie Hoss (Todd) of Omaha, Neb.; five brothers, Rick Jordan (Rita) of Anderson, Jerry Jordan (Chris) of Kissimmee, Fla., Craig Jordan (Parris) of West Plains, Mo., Steve Jordan (Becky) of Omaha, and Larry Jordan of Anderson; and his father- and mother-in-law, Dennis and Rebecca Walker.

Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Marilyn O'Brien officiating. Burial with full military honors followed in the Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson.

Norma Ruth Sumler

Sept. 26, 1937

Dec. 3, 2019

Norma Ruth Sumler, 82, of Anderson, Mo., died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in the comfort of her home after months of declining health.

She was born Sept. 26, 1937, in rural Anderson to Arvil and Lola (Eurit) Kidd. She was raised on the family farm near Anderson and was a 1954 graduate of Rocky Comfort High School. She moved to Kansas City to work for Hallmark Cards. On Sept. 29, 1957, she married Harry Lewis Sumler. They resided in Kansas City until purchasing a farm in Anderson in March of 1969. She worked several years as a CNA, retiring in 2009 from Seneca House in Seneca, Mo. She enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, canning, word search puzzles, mowing and watching the Andy Griffith Show. She was a lifelong member of Union Chapel Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 59 years, Harry Sumler, on Aug. 26, 2017.

Survivors are one son, Mark Sumler (Dayna) of Anderson; seven grandchildren; and a sister, Dorathy Beaver of Belton, Mo.

Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Alvin Buschman officiating. Burial followed in the Union Cemetery near Stella, Mo.

Memorials are being directed to the Union Chapel Church Building Fund c/o the funeral home.

